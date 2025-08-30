Managing Move-In Madness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving is stressful, especially when you are entering a new phase of your life. Between trying to find your favourite mug to tuning out your mom’s interior design recommendations, setting up your room can make you feel like a powder keg about to explode. While stress is often unavoidable, there are ways to make moving easier. Prioritising time to plan for the challenges you may encounter can go a long way towards making move-in as smooth as possible.

Prioritise

There is a high chance that after one day of move-in, you will not be fully unpacked, and that is ok! Instead of freaking out, glide into the move-in with a set of non-negotiables that must be completed before the day ends. Practicals include bed making and organising toiletries, but if pinning posters or hanging plants will make you feel more at home, add them to the list! Just make sure that when you spend the first night in your new home, you feel as comfortable in your space as possible.

Label, Label, Label

It is easier to find things when you know where they are. Labeling boxes, containers, and bags will be your best friend in fighting off the dreaded move-in day search. To refine this organisation system even further, you may find that taking pictures and creating a document of each suitcase’s contents may organise the mental mess of the move.

Assign Roles

It only takes one person to screw in a lightbulb, and everyone should know who that person is. Clear communication of roles can help the smooth flow of move-in day, and keep everyone from getting their wires crossed. Be mindful, however, of who is being assigned which role. Major organisational tasks, such as setting up the closet and storing linens, should be left up to you, the student. That way, there is less confusion when you are looking for the things you need. Other tasks, like cleaning and building, can be delegated to someone else.

Plan Meals

This is a big one. Hanger is real, and it will sneak up on you while you unpack your bags. Often, people realise too late that their anger and annoyance is due to hunger, not just the stress of move-in day. Scout local meal options before you arrive, and consider packing snacks. Leave the room to eat – the fresh air and change of scenery will help you to reset and reenergise.

Take Breaks

The impulse to power through can be strong, but you will be more efficient if your mind is in the right place. Knowing when to step away can be the difference between a meltdown and an organisational breakthrough. Take a short walk and explore the new neighbourhood, or simply listen to your favourite Spotify playlist to remove yourself from the chaos and return when you are recharged.

Preparing for and executing move-in can be nerve-wracking, and blood, sweat, and tears are to be expected. While the advice outlined in the article is certainly helpful, do not be afraid of the emotions that come with setting up your new space – excitement will soon follow your exhaustion. After all, it is the beginning of a new chapter.