Let’s Get This Conversation Started: The Blether Launches on St Andrew’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the founder of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers comes a new initiative with a simple mission: put down your phone, pull up a chair, and have a proper blether.

In a world where our conversations increasingly happen through screens, group chats, and the occasional Instagram story reply, when was the last time you sat down with a stranger and had a genuinely good conversation?

This St Andrew’s Day, one Scottish musician hopes to change that.

Stuart Cassells, founder of the internationally renowned Red Hot Chilli Pipers, has announced The Blether, a new community initiative designed to bring people together through storytelling, music, and good old-fashioned conversation. Launching on Monday 30th November at Eden Mill Distillery in St Andrews, the project aims to make Scotland’s national day about more than simply celebrating its history. It wants to celebrate the people who make Scotland what it is today.

And honestly, who doesn’t love an excuse for a good chat?

So, what exactly is The Blether?

The concept is refreshingly simple: bring people around a table, give them a reason to talk, and see what happens.

At the heart of The Blether is the traditional Scottish quaich, a shallow drinking cup often associated with friendship and hospitality. Passed between guests, the quaich gives whoever holds it the floor to share a story while everyone else listens.

No awkward networking icebreakers. No rehearsed speeches. No pressure to have the most impressive anecdote in the room. Just people, stories, and the opportunity to connect.

Cassells will host the St Andrews event alongside Gary Innes, a musician, broadcaster, and member of Scottish folk band Mànran. The evening will combine conversation and storytelling with live music, drinks and canapés at Eden Mill Distillery.

According to the event organisers, the ambition extends beyond a single evening. The Blether is intended to inspire people across Scotland to embrace the concept in their own communities, turning conversation into a meaningful part of St Andrew’s Day celebrations.

Why does Scotland need a blether?

Scotland has never exactly been short of conversation. Even a wholesome chat with a stranger at a bus stop can somehow last hours because the bus is running late. In Scotland, the art of a good blether is practically a cultural institution.

Yet, despite its reputation for friendliness, Scotland is facing a growing problem with loneliness and social isolation.

Findings from the Scottish Household Survey 2025, cited in reporting by Fife Today, indicate that approximately one in five Scots experience loneliness. The same reporting highlights declining levels of socialising, raising questions about how people maintain meaningful connections in an increasingly disconnected world.

It is a problem that cannot necessarily be solved by another social media account or a few more messages in the group chat.

The Blether offers a different approach: create a space where people can meet face-to-face, share experiences, and discover common ground with strangers they might otherwise never have spoken to.

With artificial intelligence becoming an increasingly prominent part of everyday life, the project also makes a case for something technology cannot quite replicate: the spontaneity, humor, and unpredictability of a conversation between people.

After all, there is a difference between knowing what someone posts online and actually getting to know them.

From bagpipes to bringing people together

Original photo by Charlotte Luse

Cassells is no stranger to putting Scottish culture on the international stage.

He founded the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, the Scottish band famous for combining traditional bagpipes with rock music, helping bring a distinctly modern twist to Scottish musical traditions. Having spent years introducing audiences around the world to Scottish music, he is now turning his attention to another part of Scottish identity: its stories and its people.

His vision for The Blether is also connected to a broader ambition to make St Andrew’s Day a more widely celebrated national occasion.

Although 30th November is Scotland’s official national day and a bank holiday, celebrations can be relatively low-key compared with the prominence of national days elsewhere. Cassells believes there is an opportunity to create a celebration that feels more inclusive, accessible and relevant to contemporary Scotland.

Rather than focusing on formal dinners or exclusive events, he wants to encourage a celebration that anyone can take part in, regardless of background.

His idea? A dram, a story, and a conversation that might just turn strangers into friends.

And for a town already steeped in Scottish history and tradition, St Andrews is a fitting place to launch The Blether.

For students in St Andrews, where university life can sometimes feel like a whirlwind of deadlines, society events and hurried conversations between lectures, the idea of slowing down and getting to know people beyond your usual circle feels particularly relevant.

University towns are full of people from different backgrounds, countries and generations. Yet it is surprisingly easy to spend an entire day surrounded by people without having a meaningful conversation with any of them.

Could The Blether change how we celebrate St Andrew’s Day?

Cassells hopes the initiative will inspire people across Scotland to make more of the national day, encouraging celebrations that reflect the country’s contemporary identity as well as its history.

The idea is not simply to organise another event on the calendar. It is to create a tradition that people can carry into their own homes, pubs, workplaces, and communities.

Imagine a table of neighbours who have lived on the same street for years but never properly met. Friends introducing one another to people outside their usual circles. Students swapping stories with local residents. A conversation that begins with a simple question and ends with a new friendship.

That is the potential behind The Blether.

And while no single evening can solve loneliness, creating opportunities for people to connect is a worthwhile place to start.

Where stories start

St Andrew’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate Scotland’s history, culture and identity. But perhaps the most interesting way to honour those things is to make space for the people who carry them forward.

The Blether’s message is simple: in a world that often encourages us to scroll past one another, taking the time to sit down and talk can be an act of connection itself.

So, on 30th November, perhaps we could all benefit from putting our phones away for a little while, finding a seat at the table and having a proper blether.

You never know who you might meet, or what story you might hear.