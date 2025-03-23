Let Your Creativity Spring Forth this Spring

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Happy Spring Equinox! On the twentieth of March, Spring began. Relief is an understatement. Finally, after what has felt like an endless winter, spent trudging through mud (both literally and figuratively), we can see the light.

If you are not familiar with Spring Equinox, it is the transition from Winter to Spring. After its occurrence, the day is longer than the night.

This past week in St Andrews has been so sunny. I have been feeling so inspired. For me, Spring has a creative energy. I see it in the tulips and the daffodils that are beginning to bud. I see it in the ducks that are waddling through town alongside us. And I even see it in the hornet that is buzzing in my room, despite how afraid of it I am. Nature is so back.

Spring Equinox is also the beginning of the New Astrological Year. So, if you missed out on New Year’s Resolutions back in January, then this is the perfect moment to start afresh. In fact, some astrologers have even suggested that perhaps January is not the optimal time for resolutions.

The New Astrological Year begins with Aries. Although as a Pisces I am sad to see the Pisces season go, Aries brings with it so much creative energy. As one astrologer put it, “Unlike the quiet, inward reflection of winter, this is an invitation to move, do, and initiate.”

In light of this, here are some fun things to do this Spring to boost your creativity!

1. Go to a Farm

Last weekend, on a glorious sunny day, I ventured to a nearby farm with a friend. We sat in the café for hours in the sun with views of the mountains in the distance. Then, in the farm shop, as I always feel inspired by sustainability, we spent time picking out some local produce. Whether you just want to go on a walk, to find a café, or even berry picking during the Spring, venturing out to a farm can be a fun way to connect with nature. And, if you don’t want to stray too far from town, you could instead visit the Botanic Gardens here in St Andrews.

2. Go to a Farmers Market

In St Andrews, there is a farmers market on the first Saturday of every month. So why not head out to South Street to see what locals are growing and creating. Perhaps this may even spark your creativity.

3. Go for a Picnic

A picnic doesn’t need to be extravagant, it can be whatever you want it to be. Sitting outside with my friends makes me feel nostalgic, as it reminds me of when I was a child. Back then, we would make daisy chains and eat the sandwiches our mums packed for us. When I sit outside on the grass now, these memories rush back and remind me of a more imaginative time.

4. Pursue Creative Endeavours

Is there something that you have been wanting to do for ages? Now is your chance! The stars are aligned. Take advantage of this Aries energy.

Spring invites us to be creative. With the longer days, time feels elongated (although the clocks do go forward next weekend, but let’s not dwell on a singular lost hour). So, as nature blossoms once more, soak up that creative energy. The best way to get inspired is to go outside and witness the beauty all around. Pursue that creative endeavour that you have been questioning. Even if you find yourself feeling uninspired this Spring, just taking a simple walk outside, amongst the birds and the flowers, can do wonders for your mind. Who knows what you might come up with.