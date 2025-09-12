Labubus and Stanley Cups: Commodity Crazes are Indicators of Political and Economic Decay

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a question I haven’t been able to shake recently, that I’m sure many of you will share: why is an acutely off-putting fuzzy monster triggering such a disproportionate consumer craze, totalling over $670 million worth of product sales in only a few months? According to recent studies, there may be a much larger political and economic scene at play here. Let’s unpack.

Unlike most goods that are purchased for function, Labubus and the similarly popular Stanley Cup share a distinguishing feature: an indication of status, with celebs like Naomi Osaka sporting a bejewelled Labubu or Olivia Rodrigo collabing with Stanley, marking these products as trendy, iconic status symbols, also known as a cultural commodity.

Aside from this social significance, the Labubu offers escapism. Not necessarily designed as a capitalist money grab, but rather, as an art form, inspired by Nordic folklore, designed by artist Kasing Lung, offering consumers a small joy and emotional escape. The inflation of the toy has only enhanced this escapism, with the thrill of unboxing rare or exclusive editions capturing media virality and public obsession. This escapism is at the heart of society’s craze over these products, reflecting a desire to switch off from political or economic turbulence, finding the lacking satisfaction in these realms through a product. But what happens when this desire for escapism through the capitalist market becomes a desperation, causing fights in stores over products, prices increasing astronomically to feed demand, and a need to obtain these items? What does this reflect in the state of our society?

Following the tragedy of 9/11, lipstick sales were reported to increase significantly, forming the basis of the ‘Lipstick Effect’- the concept that during an economic crisis, consumers overspend on small, irrational luxuries, which seems to apply to the current commodity crazes. What’s interesting about these items is that they provide a sense of comfort- Stanleys are a vessel for the ‘comfort waterbottle’, and Labubus are the nostalgic symbol of childhood plushies (or Moshi Monsters, iykyk). Like the lipsticks, people look towards commodities to experience pleasure, but also to boost self-esteem, as the ridiculous price tag or ‘limited’ marketing strategies create a sense of exclusivity that indicates social rank. The cost-of-living crisis, anxieties surrounding ongoing conflicts, and disillusionment with politics all create a bleak atmosphere and a feeling of being out of control; people thus look to capitalism to provide an irrational sense of comfort and satisfaction, even spending thousands to feel better about themselves and the world around them.

People turn to capitalism for comfort. Yet the irony lies in how capitalism thrives off this dependency cycle: the people don’t. The reality is that trends pass, people waste their money, and are ultimately left worse off when the craze dies and the item they purchased no longer boosts their esteem, even being considered cringe and cheugy.

I think it’s also worth pointing out a possible class divide in this consumer craze, which seems not to apply to many wealthy figures and celebrities, who instead embrace minimalism and a preference for quiet luxury during times of economic and political uncertainties. Think Zoe Kravitz or Emma Chamberlain, hailed for their neutral colour pallets and simple style, or the absence of high end jeweller necklaces on recent red carpets- a significant contrast to the smaller, albeit ‘loud’ luxuries of exclusive Labubus and Stanley Cups. It seems there is an economic disparity in who participates in this consumer craze, with the rich appearing to leave behind trends of popularity as soon as they become mainstream. Perhaps this reflects the reality of the unequal effects of political and economic turbulence; while the lower and middle classes splurge on these small luxuries to find comfort and escape from a climate that forces them to do so, the wealthy are less affected by such climates and so feel less of a desperation to escape it through the capitalist market.

So, where do we go from here? I must admit that although I have not participated in the Stanley Cup collection frenzy, I have recently bought one cup and have actually found it to be quite useful. Perhaps I have fallen victim to this use of commodities to boost status and esteem. We are consistently surrounded by cleverly marketed products that try to make us believe that we need them, that they can miraculously improve our lives and emotional well-being. After researching this topic, I think it’s important to recognise that although some products can serve us a purpose that can boost our quality of life (equipment to make art, items of clothing to help develop your sense of style), there are just as many fruitless, ‘on trend’ items woven into our feeds, promising something they just can’t give. Awareness of this distinction already makes you a smarter shopper, reducing your risk of buyer’s remorse and the detrimental climate impacts of fast fashion and trend cycles.

Instead, I encourage you to step away from these trends and seek products that are more climate-conscious that can still provide you with a joyful experience; I’m a big fan of Bowhouse Market- a small business market with local produce and handmade gifts- or the market on South Street on the first Saturday of each month. Markets like this are perfect examples of how shopping can be fun, rewarding, and ethical. The shopper is offered products that will provide genuine practicality and long-term enjoyment that benefits the planet and the community.

It’s also totally fair that some people just like these fuzzy gremlins- and that’s ok too! Navigating a system that constantly pushes new trends and status symbols is a tricky task in today’s world. The best we can do is be mindful of our consumer behaviour. Let’s strive to shop ethically and locally where we can, and remember that our value is based on so much more than the products we buy.