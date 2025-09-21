Kickin’ It Off: Welly Ball’s Big Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Perhaps it’s the fact that I was raised in the countryside, dog walking in muddy weather, wellies that have made me so adverse to attending Welly Ball during my time at St Andrews.

And yet, even I can’t deny that at St Andrews wellies are all the rage. A Welly Ball ticket is highly sought after and often regarded as one of the best events to attend in town, with guests preparing days in advance to try and get their hands on a ticket. I’ve heard stories of people using multiple devices, refreshing incessantly when the first round of tickets drops, and people planning their afterparty outfits months in advance.

The notorious event began as a celebration for the St Andrews clay pigeon shooting competition. Today, 14 UK universities compete and party the night away whilst raising money for charity. Last year’s event raised an incredible £40,000 for the Charlie Waller Trust, which provides resources for young people with mental health issues. Armed with my coveted press pass, I attended this week’s Welly Ball launch party, ahead of their largest black-tie event in Scotland, and got to ask the organisers a few questions.

Initially, I was sceptical, surely it would just be like any other club night at The Rule, but I was happily proven wrong. Featuring two DJ sets, playing great music all evening, it was all everyone needed to escape their post-freshers blues. I came across freshers anxiously hoping to seek out a Welly Ball ticket and fourth years looking for a fun night out before the dissertations begin. I might not have made it until closing time, but the vibes were high and the music good enough to tempt me to stay, despite my 9 am the following morning. Expectations are clearly high for the actual ball, as I saw some attendees wearing their boots early (perhaps manifesting a ticket). The Welly Ball organisers promise that this year’s event will “keep the traditions that make the ball iconic, but with a few fresh ideas!”

Past Welly events have faced scrutiny over poor organisation of buses, security, and issues with spiking, issues that, unfortunately, more than a few St Andrews events have dealt with in recent years. This year’s Welly Ball, however, “promises to build on the success of last year’s event” which was praised for its organisation, and this year’s committee says they are “continually working with the team at Falside Mill to implement strategies which ensure our guests’ safety”. I asked the organisers if they had to describe Welly Ball in three words, what would they be? The answer said more than enough – Ready to Welly!

And after this week’s successful Welly Ball launch party, this St Andrews event is undoubtedly bound to be a great night out. So my suggestion would be to join the queues early, pick out your outfit now, and get a good pair of wellies in your closet. I’m even considering donning my muddy wellies for the occasion.