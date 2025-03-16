It’s Okay to be a “Normal” Career Girl

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media can be beautiful, with endless possibilities for you to see. It can also be very overwhelming and negative, with endless possibilities for you to see. Both a blessing and a curse. With the rise of large social media platforms, specifically TikTok, people have been able to scroll endlessly. While comparison has always been a thief of joy, social media has only exacerbated this need to compare, particularly when it comes to careers.

Speaking from personal experience, as someone about to graduate, I can’t help but be curious about other people’s upcoming paths, jobs, post-grads, and anything else life offers. It’s natural to want to know and maybe even feel a bit of the urge to compare. It’s human. As always, I was scrolling on TikTok before bed the other night and saw the coolest career girls doing the most incredible things: launching their business straight out of college, becoming an au pair abroad in Australia, and attending film festivals. Everything!

Even when talking to my peers here at university, I noticed that each person had unique directions for the future. Some were continuing education into exciting post-grads. Others are staying in Europe and traveling for a while. Then, many people have fancy, high-profile jobs in highly regarded companies. Seeing young women excel so well in their dreams made my heart swell.

At the same time, I felt a murmur of sadness rising inside me. I couldn’t help but compare myself to these women. I was fortunate to have secured an internship in Human Resources a couple of summers ago, and I will most likely be working there full-time after graduation in an office – a typical 9-5. I am fortunate to work with amazing people, and I am so grateful. But when I see other people take the more ‘exciting’ career paths and educational journeys after undergrad, I can’t help but feel that twinge of bitterness rise: Is my life going to be boring? I suddenly felt like returning home to work full-time after four years abroad in a unique town was nothing special.

But I am here to tell you that I was wrong. Being a ‘normal’ career girl is entirely okay and still fabulous. Normal being 9-5s, office jobs, perhaps in industries that are not ‘brag-worthy’ at face value. It’s still fabulous.

Just to provide some clarity before proceeding, by reassuring and applauding those going into their ‘normal’ careers, I am in no way, shape, or form putting down any other career/education path others have taken! I am not saying one is better than the other. Any career or educational path women take is one to be proud of. This is just some extra reassurance for those in the same boat as me.

As someone who completed the full-time, 9-5, in-office internship in a corporate setting, I am here to tell you that the ‘mundane’ has its perks. For example, having a set routine can be lovely. You know once you’re clocked out, you’re clocked out, away from any worries or stress work might bring. Benefits are usually included, such as providing security for yourself (and family, too, for some). But most importantly, the ‘mundane’ gives you time to set aside for your hobbies, your true passions.

While switching into the workforce at first may feel odd and overwhelming (relative to the freedom and chaos university brings), having the established routine allows you to pour your heart into your desires and wants during your designated ‘off time.’ It could be travel time, starting your own side-hustle, creating forms of art, anything. It is your time, and there is no pressure of work involved. Of course, this is speaking from an ideal corporate setting. But the point I am trying to get at is don’t be afraid of what may seem as boring or mundane. Having regular tasks, quiet days, and set hours is okay. For many, this is enough for peace. For others, this could be an opportunity to stabilize themselves before trying other career paths or returning to school.

Whatever your reasoning, just remember that everyone’s path is different. Don’t let social media get in your head. There is no career or purpose better than the other. No matter where you’re living or what you’re working in, there is always the opportunity for excitement and vibrance in your day: all it takes is yourself.

With graduation coming up soon and changes happening quickly, it is normal to feel scared, confused, and even jealous. That’s why we girls need to talk to each other, uplift, and be proud of each other, no matter the career or education chosen! If this article can make anyone feel slightly better or more secure, that’s more than enough for me. Good luck in your future, ladies!