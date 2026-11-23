This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a confession to make. I started reading classics partly because I liked the idea of being someone who read classics.

There is something undeniably appealing about being the kind of person who has read Virginia Woolf, understands Kafka, and can casually reference a piece of literature without having to Google it first. I wanted to be well-read, but I would be lying if I said I was entirely indifferent to what being well-read suggested about me.

So, I picked up Mrs Dalloway, followed by Kafka’s The Metamorphosis. Somewhere along the way came Dostoevsky, Camus, Sylvia Plath, and a growing list of authors whose names I’d heard far more often than I’d encountered their actual writing. These were the books that seemed to belong on the shelves of someone considerably more interesting than I was. I had a vague idea of the person I wanted to become, and apparently, she had excellent taste in literature.

The inconvenient thing is that I ended up loving the books I actually read. Somewhere between wanting to be the kind of person who appreciated literature, and actually appreciating it, the distinction became surprisingly difficult to locate.

And it made me wonder whether we have become a little too concerned with the authenticity of our interests, particularly with how those interests begin.

The personality I’m supposedly performing

If you’ve been remotely online recently, you’ve probably encountered the accusation that someone is being “performative”. It’s usually thrown around passive aggressively to people who just have a personality.

Reading a classic at a café? Performative. Wearing an outfit that looks too considered? Performative. Listening to Billy Joel on wired headphones? Apparently, also performative.

The assumption is that these people aren’t actually enjoying themselves. They’re constructing an identity for the benefit of an imagined audience.

And perhaps, sometimes they are.

But I find the accusation interesting because it assumes our interests must emerge from some completely spontaneous, uninfluenced place to count as genuine. As though we’re supposed to discover our personalities fully formed rather than develop them through experimentation, imitation, curiosity and occasionally, a little vanity.

I certainly didn’t begin reading classics in a cultural vacuum. I knew what those books represented long before I understood what was inside them. Their reputations were part of their appeal. I liked the idea of having read them, of recognising literary references, of being able to contribute something vaguely intelligent to a conversation about existentialism.

But along the way, I started enjoying the actual reading more than the idea of having read.

Does the fact that I initially cared about how these books might make me appear somehow diminish what I eventually found in them?

I don’t think so.

When the performance becomes the interest

I’ve experienced something similar with art, although my interest in it developed in a different way.

What began as an attraction to Indian art grew into a fascination with artistic movements more broadly, particularly the relationship between art and the social, political and economic conditions in which it is produced.

I love the idea that an artwork can tell you something about the world that made it. That an aesthetic movement can reflect changing attitudes towards class, religion, wealth, politics or cultural identity. That what initially appears to be a question of style can turn out to be a question of history.

The more I learned, the more questions I had. I found myself wanting to understand the historical context of these movements, and how something as seemingly personal as artistic expression could reveal so much about the society I grew up in.

Of course, I still like being someone who knows about art. I enjoy having an opinion, recognising references, and being able to understand something that I wouldn’t have understood a few years ago. I suspect most people enjoy feeling knowledgeable about the things they care about.

But why should that be embarrassing?

We’ve developed this strange expectation that genuine interests must be entirely detached from our self-image. That the moment you enjoy what something says about you, your enjoyment of the thing itself becomes questionable.

Surely. part of developing a personality is deciding what kind of person you admire and making choices that bring you closer to becoming them.

The distinction

I think there’s an important difference between wanting to become a certain kind of person, and wanting other people to believe you already are that person. One leaves room for curiosity, experimentation and the possibility of changing your mind. The other requires you to maintain an image, even when it stops reflecting what you actually enjoy.

The desire to be interesting, cultured or intelligent isn’t necessarily a shallow one. Sometimes, it leads us towards things we might otherwise never have discovered. I may have picked up Mrs Dalloway because I liked what reading it suggested about me, but I kept reading because I liked what was on the page. And, I’d like to think that the same curiosity will continue to lead me towards new interests, whether or not they fit the person I imagine myself to be.

Perhaps the irony of our obsession with authenticity is that we’re becoming so afraid of appearing contrived that we’re denying ourselves the freedom to experiment. But, I’d rather risk being accused of performing a personality than become so concerned with appearing authentic that I stop developing one.