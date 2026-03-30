I Let My Friends Style Me for a Week: Here’s What I Learned (Reluctantly)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For fourteen years, I didn’t have to think about what I wore every morning. Same blazer, too big in the shoulders. Same skirt, made out of the itchiest material known to man. And as much as I loved to complain about it, claiming that it ‘limited my individuality and style’ and ‘dulled my sparkle’, there was definitely comfort in it. Turns out, having complete freedom over what I wear is significantly more stressful than I’d like to admit.

For me, getting ready every morning is truly a humbling experience. My wardrobe is full, but I never have any clothes, and the outfits I mentally concoct never look the same as they did in my head the night before. And, of course, I never leave myself enough time. I figured out I can get ready in nine minutes – not well, but I can. I might be barefaced or be seen sprinting for the bus in front of everyone, but it works.

And yet, somehow, everyone else always looks put together. They’re wearing Barbour jackets and loafers, and their bags and shoes are annoyingly coordinated. It’s impressive, and honestly a little suspicious. I refuse to believe anyone can show up to a 9 a.m. and look that good.

So, I decided to see what would happen if I gave my friends full freedom to style me for a week, partly for this article, and partly to prove that I’m not the problem. At least then, if the outfit was bad, it wouldn’t be my fault.

Day One: styled by a half-French person

Outfit Description: white linen pants, yellow ballet flats, brown and white checkered shirt.

I decided to start off strong with someone I knew would deliver: my half-French friend, who always looks like she’s stepped out of a Pinterest board, regardless of the occasion, or how little sleep she’s had. She gave me a couple of outfit inspirations, with heavy emphasis on wearing white pants no matter what, something that I usually avoid for fear of stains.

Compliments: Unsurprisingly, a lot. The French know how to dress.

Overall outfit rating: 8/10 – would have ranked 10/10 if I wasn’t terrified of spilling matcha on myself the whole day.

Day Two: styled by a Pinterest addict

Outfit description: blue jeans, any sweater, cream trench coat, red bag and red scarf.

This outfit inspiration came directly from a Pinterest photo, and it felt like it. The red accessories did a lot of the heavy lifting for me here.

Compliments: a few, mostly about the scarf.

Overall rating: 7.5/10

Day Three: styled by a man

Outfit description: blue jeans with red fold-over cuffs, red baby tee, oversized leather jacket, and conceptual Puma “Dusk and Dawn” trainers.

This was, without question, the most surprising day. My favourite outfit of the week — chosen by a man. The shoes, unfortunately, did not exist in my wardrobe (or in reality), but the rest of the outfit was very meticulously thought out. There was a level of detail here that I frankly did not expect.

Compliments: Would have had more success if I could have replicated the full outfit.

Rating: 9/10 – point docked for getting my hopes up over shoes that I can’t buy.

Day Four: styled by someone praying on my downfall

Outfit description: the Lorde dress and sweatpants combo from the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017

I’m not wearing that.

Compliments: none

Overall outfit rating: 0/10

Day Four point five: styled by someone not praying on my downfall

Outfit description: Blue jeans, maroon ballet flats, maroon tote bag, grey cardigan over a white shirt

This was definitely the most wearable outfit of the week, and something I can see myself defaulting to when I have ‘nothing to wear’ in my closet. The ballet flats pinched a bit, but I felt chic enough to risk it.

Compliments: people like red

Rating: 8/10

Day Five: styled by a man, part two

Outfit description: brown loafers, red-and-blue striped jumper, blue jeans, and a beige Barbour-ish jacket (crucially, not a real one).

Different man this time, and a very different approach. Somehow, we’ve circled back to Pinterest. The colour coordination was surprisingly good, and all colours that I wear consistently, like he’d either done research or absorbed that information against his will. This outfit makes me look like I have my life together, which feels misleading, but nice.

Compliments: A decent amount, but mostly variations of stock standard compliments.

Rating: 8/10 – annoyingly good, but I refuse to fully give him the satisfaction.

Day Six: styled by someone with pink hair

Outfit description: Long blue denim skirt, white long sleeve babydoll top, denim vest, and red cowboy boots

This is the kind of outfit that looks incredible but requires a level of effort and imagination I simply do not possess at 8 am. It was a little bit outside my comfort zone, but in a way that made me feel like I should dress like this more often, if I ever become the kind of person who wakes up early on purpose.

Compliments: mostly about the whimsical vibe.

Rating: 9/10

My friends Love to style Red

Reflecting on the week, pops of red were the most pervasive fashion choice – far more than I would ever have anticipated, and enough to suggest I’ve been underutilising this bold colour. My friends donned me in colours I barely touch, and shapes I’d never try. My wardrobe, left to me, is safe; in their hands, it becomes something else entirely.

Allowing other people to dress you is less about the clothes and more about seeing yourself reflected in alternative ways you didn’t know existed. There was something comforting in wearing an outfit someone important to me had put together and carrying a piece of them with me all day, regardless of how far apart we were.