Hybrid Work Paradox: Is Flexibility Ruining Women’s Career Development? 

Women are expected to do it all: care for their friends, parents, partners, and children; balance a career; look put together—the list goes on and on. Hybrid work models have played an enormous role in enabling people, of all genders, to better balance these expectations and commitments in and outside of the office. However, as Debbie Crosbie, the CEO of Nationwide, has pointed out in an interview with BBC’s R4’s Today Programme, the hybrid model could be harmful to women’s opportunities for promotions, making it challenging for women to truly do it all.

Flexible and hybrid working is an incredible perk that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained ever since. Remote work models allow employees to customize their schedules to fit their needs, creating new working conditions that align more closely with their lifestyles.

However, Debbie Crosbie has seen first hand the importance of face-to-face working and how vital it is for collaboration. Crosbie sought to change her work environment when she became the CEO of Nationwide, which offered a completely remote work model under previous leadership. She asked nearly all employees to work in-person at least two times a week.

While this change was not welcomed by all, as some employees moved far away from Nationwide offices in the height of COVID-19 and remote working, Debbie had very specific motivations for doing so.

One of her main concerns was the issues that remote working presented for women. After the new hybrid work model was implemented, Crosbie noticed that men were far more present in the office than women were, at Nationwide. Data from the US confirms that men are more likely to return to the office.

When speaking with BBC R4’s Today Programme, Crosbie discussed the crucial role that physical presence plays for women in their career development, from observing their superiors, to forming relationships with colleagues, to partaking in mentorship programs with constructive feedback.

“Being seen and then seeing other leaders is a really important part of development…[we] need to be careful that we don’t inadvertently prevent women from taking some of the opportunities by not being in the office when they feel it’s beneficial both to their skills and to contribute to the business,” Crosbie stated.

Before reading about Crosbie’s perspective, I believed that hybrid work models would only benefit women. What’s not to love, I thought? A woman could pursue her career while also maintaining a balance in all other aspects of her life, outside of the office.

I know that for me, as I have imagined my own future and eagerness to build a successful career AND become a mother AND find time for passions that feed my soul, the remote model seemed ideal.

But after learning about the importance of face-to-face connection with my future colleagues and leaders, I will broaden my perspective. I will seek job opportunities that offer flexibility, while also valuing and encouraging the development of women in their careers, just as Crosbie has done at Nationwide.