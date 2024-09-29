How to Study Like Your Favourite TV/Film Characters

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Returning to university and getting back into the swing of all things studying can be difficult, so why not turn to your favourite TV/film characters for advice? Characters like Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, Rory Gilmore and Paris Geller from Gilmore Girls, and of course, Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, have set the standard of how to effectively study and inspire all of us couch potatoes to get up and go to the library.

Blair Waldorf:

The Queen Bee of Constance Billard sure knew how to keep herself motivated and knew exactly how she would reach her goals. Blair always had a plan and the road to success was shining right at her. Start by organizing your study time, buying a planner and mapping out the subjects you must prioritize, highlighting all your important deadlines. When school would get overwhelming, Blair would never lose sight of her end goal – to get into Yale. Having your eyes set on the prize will ultimately motivate you to endure the hardships as your dream grade or job will be waiting for you at the end. Lastly, Waldorf was a fashion icon and one thing she taught me is to dress the part. Putting together an outfit that makes you feel comfortable yet put together for an 8 hour shift at the library can make you feel more focused and ready to conquer those 40 pages of academic reading.

Rory Gilmore:

Rory Gilmore is probably Pinterest and TikTok’s favourite study inspiration, her bookworm aesthetic, cozy sweaters and endless amounts of coffee speaks to the student demographic. Rory motivates us to find the joy in reading. Often I find myself reading the same sentence over and over losing all my will to live reading 20 pages on the same topic, but what Rory does is that she always finds a positive learning outcome and the fun in academic literature. Rory knew how to take notes effectively, her notebooks were legendary and I don’t think you ever saw her without a notebook at hand. Learning to become a good note taker now will ultimately help you nearer to exam time, as you will be able to review your notes and learn at a good pace instead of cramming in revision 2 weeks before the exam. Trust me, I have been there before and we want to avoid that.

Paris Geller:

An underrated Gilmore Girls character and the complete opposite of Rory, Paris is an intense overachiever who knows what she wants and will not stop for anyone or anything until she gets it. What a Powerhouse. Paris is never taken by surprise and she’s always prepared for the worst. I reckon, how many times have you sat in an exam and have been stunned by a question you swore would never come up? That would never happen to Paris. Paris studies, studies and studies all the necessary course materials but also makes an effort to conduct her own research on the subject in anticipation for potential tests of competence.

Elle Woods:

I vividly remember watching Legally Blonde and realizing that Elle is everything I aspire to be. Quite literally, I would write on pink paper in highschool so I fear that I know what I’m talking about here. Elle’s confidence is her greatest asset. She never doubts herself: ‘’What like it’s hard?’’ as a study mantra will boost your confidence when you are faced with difficulty. You must remember, you earned your place at university. Give yourself some credit for all the hard work you have put in and acknowledge your intelligence with pride rather than shying away from it or doubting it.

Ultimately, one thing we can take away from all of these fictional characters is that the secret to success is deeply rooted in consistency, self belief, and never losing sight of your end goal. So grab your laptop, notebooks and highlighters and channel your inner TV personality to become that academic weapon you’ve always dreamed of being.