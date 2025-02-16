How to handle Valentine’s Day in a new relationship: do you or don’t you?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spiders, heights, the dark? All great things to put on your list of rational fears. But, um… are we forgetting possibly the worst of the worst: you get into a relationship just days before Valentine’s day. So much for Galentines. But even worse now you have to figure out how to navigate Valentine’s Day — Do you or don’t you?

If you’re a huge Valentines Day gal, by all means, go for it! But of course, the usual questions creep in because, let’s be real, how soon is too soon to celebrate a couple’s holiday? I have to say that Valentine’s day is often a subjective topic because, while some people love the whole teddy bear, chocolate covered strawberry, romantic celebration, others prefer to keep it lowkey. Talking to your partner is the best approach, no matter what you’re thinking about the holiday.

So, now you’ve had the conversation, but you’re not sure how to celebrate appropriately. A home cooked dinner is the perfect mix of something fun and also just intimate enough for a new relationship. Some music on in the kitchen, a shared bottle of wine, a home cooked meal. It’s a perfect combination for a great Valentine’s. Follow dinner up with a movie and some dessert and you’re all set. Or even take it out to a restaurant if you’re feeling official. Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to be all stress and commotion, just remember it’s about spending time with your person.

On top of deciding whether a dinner out or movie date is the Valentines’ plan, the idea of gifts is slightly terrifying (trust me, I’ve been there). Shopping for a man in general is a little difficult, so starting from scratch with Valentine’s Day is not exactly ideal. As someone facing their first Valentine’s Day in a relationship, I’ve decided to stick to homemade gifts. Sure, he may be buying you a gift (too scary to ask, right?), but homemade is always a good way to go. A cute pinterest-inspired card, some DIY coupons for a home cooked lunch date and a printed film picture of you two. It doesn’t have to be over the top or expensive to mean something, just cater it to your person. If that doesn’t work, Pinterest always exists to help you out.

As a first Valentine’s Day, it doesn’t have to be perfect, it just has to work for you. Remember it’s just about spending some quality time with a person you love. So whether you decide to celebrate Valentine’s or simply relax with your Galentine’s, don’t stress about the details! Trust that Cupid’s got your back ;)