“Here’s Why You Should Check Out Wardlaw Museum”

I’m starting off my fourth year of college as an American student and realising that this might be my last time in this small seaside Scottish town for a while; thus, I’m trying to check all the items off of my bucket list that I’ve internally created over the years. There are so many buildings I have passed by that I now realise I’ve never actually entered, and I only have one more year to finally go in. Things like seeing the inside of Gorgeous Café or even the unique experiences like seeing the puffins on Isle of May are all goals I’ve thought about over the past few years. Knowing how fast time flies in this town – especially once deadlines loom and daily tasks build up – I’m already beginning to tick off some of the bucket list.

One such item on the list which my flatmate and I had both never done was visit the Wardlaw Museum, and after seeing all the promotion of their Alien Worlds exhibit, it was at the top of our minds. So when we were sat in the living room aimlessly talking on a random Thursday, we realised it would be a great opportunity to randomly go check it out.

We took a wandering walk to the seaside museum, which is located just past the library and St Salvator’s Hall. The museum looks out over the ocean, and I was honestly encouraged to go out of an interest in seeing the view.

The museum is free and open from 11am.to 7pm. on weekdays, and 11 am to 5 pm on weekends. My flatmate and I both went at about 4:30pm on a Thursday, and it was a quiet and peaceful experience. There were maybe three other groups of students walking through as we did.

As we entered the doors, the docents greeted us, asking if we had ever been in before, and directed us to the start of the exhibits. The first room shares some of the university’s historical items, and it was incredible to be able to see relics from our school’s 600 year history. The pieces all dated back to mediaeval eras, and to think that I am currently going to the same school that students of an ancient world attended is mind-boggling.

I also learned so much history and suddenly, the names that I have spent my time at St Andrews constantly hearing – such as Wardlaw, Agnes Blackadder, and Adamson – all had historical context. I won’t spoil the surprise; go check it out and see for yourself how the stories of this town have been woven into present day context.

Stretching into more modern times, it was fascinating to see some of the ‘firsts’ that St Andrews can claim as a university. Many of these were also attached to interactive exhibits where you could learn about the theories St Andrews researchers founded. This allowed even an IR student like me to understand more complex STEM ideas.

Finally, the trip to the Wardlaw Museum cannot be complete without a visit to the rooftop deck. From here, there is a beautiful view looking out over the ocean. On a clear day, you can see along the Scottish coast and even look into some of the rocky tidal pools on the coast below. It’s a really breathtaking example of Scotland’s unique landscape.

As a fourth-year student, I felt slightly disappointed to have missed the knowledge in this museum since the onset of my studies, but having now created my own histories in this town, it made the new knowledge that much more impactful. So this is my plug as a fourth-year student aspiring to try all the cool things in St Andrews: if you have a chance, whether it’s with friends, on a date, or by yourself, definitely go check out Wardlaw Museum!