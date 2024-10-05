Her Happy News Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Navigating a world wrought with political suspense, global conflict, and rapid technological advancement in the midst of one’s university deadlines and attempts to manage well-being is the ultimate balancing act for most of our readership. Thus, while this article understands it offers only a slight refuge from such a contentious atmosphere, it hopes to set a new precedent for St Andrews’ Her Campus chapter by turning towards some happy news. This seems almost patronizingly simple in combating the ‘news fatigue’ from overexposure to traumatic events coverage. However, science proves reading and sharing good news has positive psychological effects, not only by improving short term moods but shifting mindsets over time. Thus, with this in mind, the new segment ‘Her Happy News’ is going to kick off with a personal touch as I, the author, would like to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and recognize the pride I have for my fellow Latina/os achieving great success this year.

Liza Colón Zayas

Rarely do I ever root for an actor and their character as fervently as I do for Liza Colón Zayas and her role as Bettina “Tina” Marrero on the hit FX series The Bear. Indeed, her stubborn yet loveable character feels as though I were watching one of my own tough-loving tias on screen. In fact, all I needed to hear while watching the show was the lines ponte las pilas and, believe me, I would be easily convinced I was at one of my own family functions. Thus, like many of those who watched The Bear’s season 3 episode 6 titled “Napkins,” I was deeply moved following Tina’s backstory of overcoming job insecurity while supporting her family of three (starring Liza’s real-life husband, David Zayas), and ultimately finding love, solace, and community as a cook at the beloved greasy-spoon (“The Beef”). I laughed, cried, and cheered alongside Tina as I would for my real family. At the same time, I wondered why we never heard of the clearly talented Zayas before. The Bronx-born and Puerto Rican actress launched her career off-Broadway and found particular success in writing, producing, and starring in her one-woman show Sistah Supreme which drew most of its inspiration from her own Latina upbringing in 1970s-80s New York. Alongside her award-winning work in theater, she has acted on television for decades. Thus, her notable appearance on TV is not just limited to The Bear but includes In Treatment and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Clearly, decades of work rightfully paid off for Zayas in earning a 2024 Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress. Around the same time of adding to this awards-chest, Zayas also made monumental Latino history, becoming the first Latina to win an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In her acceptance speech, she humbly highlighted not only the significance of her representation on screen, but stressed the political importance of Latina representation everywhere. As such, she finished off her speech encouraging “all Latinas who are looking, keep believing and vote.”

Marcello Hernández

Marcello Hernández is one of Saturday Night Live’s newest sensations, garnering overnight success for his first on-air appearance on the “Weekend Update,” discussing Latino baseball players – earning the title as SNL’s “new secret weapon.” Now in his second season with the show, he has co-written viral sketches starring other Latino celebrities including his “Protective Mom” Pedro Pascal and “Protective Tia” Bad Bunny. Indeed, as SNL’s first Gen Z member, he has brought new color and a youthful spirit to the show. Equally – if not more – contributive to this fresh energy, however, is his humor drawn from his personal life as a Cuban and Dominican descendent. From explaining “chancletas” as part of a presidential campaign to posing as a “parent on vacation” sending videos from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Hernández has won over the hearts and laughs of Latinos worldwide, especially those growing up within the immigrant experience.

His trajectory from “barker” in the East Village of New York City to a Variety 2024 Power of Young Hollywood Honoree shows his trajectory continuing to take off through his relatable, lovable humor. The Latino community has much to be proud of Late Night’s shining “Latino Son” who is successfully bringing la familia to center stage.

Cristina Rivera Garza

Although no light-hearted read, Cristina Rivera Garza’s memoir Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice took off as an important and enlightening read last summer. Garza, professor and head of the creative writing program in Hispanic studies at the University of Houston, understood her story’s necessity on the bookshelves as a testament to the ongoing violence against women in her native Mexico, as well as in the US. The true “genre defying memoir” follows the murder of her sister Liliana in 1990 and goes through the letters she sent to authorities beforehand. Her personal touch in writing both the Spanish and English versions herself, as well as motivation “to convey [her] sister’s, Liliana’s, perspective on the world with the kind of sensitivity and freedom she is always so keen on defending” not only memorializes her sister, but speaks to the power female solidarity – especially amongst Latinas impacted by machismo and marianismo culture – wields in combating global gender discrimination.

Her humble, sisterly exigence transformed into global advocacy when receiving this year’s Pulitzer Prize – one of literature’s most regarded awards – in memoir or autobiography. Thus, the power of family – especially in stories unraveling trauma and addressing global systemic issues – provides a much-needed, heartwarming remedy for Latino readership worldwide.

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month!

As Garza’s literary success proves, combating large systemic issues such as gender-based violence can take the form of turning to one’s family and roots. Even if it is as simple as laughing alongside and celebrating one’s own culture – like in Marcello’s case – or taking Zayas’ advice to exercise to benefit one’s entire cultural community, relying on family and heritage truly holds our world together. Especially in Hispanic culture, the close bond of la familia does not remain within one’s immediate family but extends as a global support system and source of pride. In celebrating the diverse beauty of Hispanic heritage this month, I hope this pride and pure joy radiates beyond our culture and fosters a world capable of generating a bit more good news for us to share.