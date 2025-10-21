Her Campus X The Adamson: An Interview with Julie Dalton

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are delighted to announce our new partnership with The Adamson! To celebrate this collaboration and kick off the year, The Physician graciously hosted the HC Social Members Welcome Party, bringing together more than a hundred new and returning members. The event, which brought together familiar faces as well as new friends, buzzed with excitement, conversation, and the chime of clinking glasses. The evening’s resounding success sets the tone for an exciting year ahead.

Central to this partnership is Julie Dalton, the Managing Director and owner of The Adamson, The Physician, and Hatch. Editor-in-Chief Adele Spitz and I met with her to discuss how she brought her business visions to life, her experience as a female entrepreneur, and her outlook on the future of her brands. Read more about our conversation below.

Introducing Julie Dalton

Facing out to the autumn-stricken paths nestled in South Street’s Hatch, we sat down to speak with Julie Dalton, the Managing Director and owner of The Adamson, The Physician, and Hatch. From the moment she joins us, her energy fills the space. She offers us lunch, coffee, and tea, an offer we gladly accept.

Our conversation begins with Julie telling us about a time she visited her brother in New York City, where she spent an evening at Balthazar, dining alone. She recalls how delicious her lobster risotto was and the hours she spent people watching. This experience made her feel confident, independent, and empowered. It was formative in shaping her vision for The Physician, as a place where women feel comfortable walking in alone, sitting at the bar, and ordering a Cosmo. If you think you could never do that, listen to Julie, who would tell you to go for it.

Over the next hour, our conversation flows easily through her journey as a female entrepreneur, the stories behind each of her venues, and her plans for the future. Julie recalls moments of inspiration, learning, and growth, and delves excitedly into the memories and experiences that were critical to her business success. She is generous with advice, peppering our conversation with anecdotes that reflect an astute understanding of her customers and a forward-looking vision for her business.

Julie’s Story as a Female Entrepreneur

Although humble to admit, Julie was named Scotland’s top 10 female entrepreneurs and shares her experience with us as a female leader. Growing up in Glasgow, Julie studied hospitality management, choosing to prioritize having kids before locking in on business. During her award speech in 2024, she spoke about her success in relation to the ‘Madonna effect‘: the ability to re-invent your business as time evolves while remaining true to your brand principles, i.e., meeting new cultural demands.

Julie recognizes that being good and relevant doesn’t mean being good and relevant forever, especially in terms of what is best for her business. Her advice to aspiring female leaders is to constantly be envisioning new ideas for their companies, as anticipation and forward-thinking are key. Julie collects the skills she needs for what she calls her ‘toolkit’, enabling her to remain confident when faced with a challenge, assured that she already has everything she needs to make the right call.

History of The Adamson

While discussing The Adamsons’ beginning, Julie detours into the past, recounting the rich history of the building, which was once home to John Adamson, a Scottish physician and notable figure in St Andrews’ history. Julie returns to this story several times, and it is through this conversation that Julie’s interest and dedication to preserving the unique past of the building are abundantly clear.

She tells us about her experience opening The Adamson in 2012, aptly named in recognition of its past owner and distinct connection to the town’s history. In 2015, as demand for Adamson’s cocktails grew and the drinks crowd began to fill the restaurant’s only hallway, Julie expanded by opening an adjoining space she named The Adamson Bar. However, in 2023, the bar underwent a transformation that rebranded it The Physician after John Adamson. A reference that is echoed in detail throughout the space, most clearly in the cocktail menu, which features Doctor’s Orders, The Remedy, and The Cure.

Future-Facing

The Physician’s drink menu may pay homage to a legacy of the past, but Julie is constantly looking forward. In discussing her vision for The Physician, Julie spoke about how consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious, interested in drinks, food, and fun that boast benefits. Think Vitamin C, collagen coffee, CBD drinks, and stress relief juices. Now put all those into cocktails. No more hangovers? Maybe one day…

While collagen cocktails are not launch-ready, The Physician’s new student menu is! Now permanently available at The Physician, the student menu is designed to make the bar more accessible, positioning it as a space students can enjoy regularly, beyond just special occasions. The menu features seven cocktails, with the majority priced at £5. Our personal favorites include the Watermelon Martini and Love St Andrews. The lower price doesn’t indicate a departure from luxury; rather, it aims to open the space for students to enjoy.

We spoke excitedly about the future of the business and how Her Campus can help water Julie’s vision. The Physician’s new student menu is just the start. Launching on November 7th is the Breakfast Club at Hatch, which Julie envisions as a welcoming space for Her Campus and other student societies to gather, share breakfast, hear from featured speakers, and start the morning feeling refreshed with wellness-focused drinks.

With the student menu live and the Breakfast Club coming soon, this partnership marks the start of an exciting new chapter. Stay tuned for the next Her Campus St Andrews × The Adamson event.