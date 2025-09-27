Hemlines and Homesteading: The Resurgence of Conservative Fashion 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, the fashion world appears to have taken a sharp turn towards conservatism. Brands that once sold edgier and more provocative pieces, giving rise to ripped jeans, bodycon dresses, and skimpier going-out attire, are now promoting collections that showcase modesty at the forefront. Some brands, such as Pretty Little Thing (PLT), have even undergone an entirely new rebranding. So, what exactly is causing this resurgence of conservative fashion?

Fashion reflecting its socioeconomic surroundings is not a new phenomenon. Fashion is, and has always been, a political force. It’s no accident that this rise in conservative fashion is taking place at a time when the United States is seeing an aggressive shift towards right-wing politics, leading up to and since the election of Donald Trump. The rise of political conservatism has developed alongside social media trends such as ‘tradwives,’ ‘old money,’ and ‘quiet luxury.’

These trending aesthetics in the media today promote a more traditional femininity that aligns with right-wing politics. They foster a desire to conform rather than stand out, suppress female sexuality, and glorify traditional roles for women, such as being a housewife, under the guise of aesthetics. ‘Homestead’ influencers, such as Nara Smith, who glamorize being stay-at-home moms, have contributed to these trends. Similarly, the ‘old money’ aesthetic boosts ideals of appearing wealthy as something trendy and ‘cool,’ also leaning into conservative ideals, which put the upper classes on a pedestal.

These phenomena have led to a shift in the types of clothing being promoted and sold. Skirts have become longer, necklines have risen higher, and colors have become more muted, often featuring beige. This has also happened in conjunction with a drift towards idolizing thinner body types. While the body-positivity and body-neutrality movements have gained traction in recent years, with the rise of Ozempic and brands phasing out plus-size representation, there has been a resurgence in showcasing slim body types. This reinforces the pressure on women to conform to narrow beauty ideals and discourages dissent against the status quo, mirroring the current political landscape of the U.S.

This new era is not only emblematic of politics, but also of the economy. Some view the rise of conservative fashion as a sign of a potential recession. For example, the hemline index draws a connection between skirt length and economic prosperity. For example, during the 1920s in the U.S., the economy boomed, and skirts remained short and scandalous. However, as the 1930s brought in the Great Depression, skirt lengths dropped to and below the knees. While this concept is not an exceptionally reliable method of predicting the economy, it highlights how fashion trends often parallel their respective environments. As the world of fashion becomes increasingly conservative, what can this trend indicate about the current state of our economy and what people are looking to spend their money on?

Overall, fashion trends can often be helpful indicators of political, sociocultural, and economic climates. Current trends appear to reflect the conservative moment in the United States, as well as the rise of aesthetics that promote visible wealth and traditional femininity. Keep an eye out to see how the world of fashion continues to adapt, mirroring socioeconomic and political eras… maybe the return of the Victorian corset will be next.