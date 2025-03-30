Gua Sha: The Ancient Ritual Behind Today’s Skincare Trend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

You’ve probably seen it on your FYP or in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video — a smooth stone gliding effortlessly across a sculpted jawline, promising lifted cheeks and snatched contours. But while gua sha might feel like the latest beauty obsession, it’s anything but new. Before it became a TikTok staple, gua sha was a healing ritual rooted in East Asian medicine, dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644). Initially, it wasn’t about glow-ups — it was a therapeutic practice used across the body to relieve pain and treat illness. The gua sha has also served as an essential tool for lymphatic drainage.

However, it is important to know the proper techniques for optimal lymphatic drainage. According to ancient Chinese medicine, as well as dermatologists and aestheticians, this is how you should craft your gua sha routine:

Begin with a quick lymphatic drainage massage. This will get the blood flowing and the lymph nodes ready for drainage from the gua sha. Start at the clavicular nodes, using two fingers to make small circles above the collarbone with light pressure. Repeat about ten times.

Next, use a flat hand to massage gently downward from behind the ears to the base of the neck. Repeat about ten times. Lastly, slightly raise your arm and place a cupped hand on your armpit. Lightly press and release your hand and move in small circles.

Now, to begin with the gua sha. You can use a gua sha stone, which is often made out of jade or rose quartz, a cold spoon, or your hands. Buying an expensive tool is unnecessary to achieve the benefits of gua sha.

The first step is to apply a face lotion or oil to a clean face (you can even use your face wash while cleansing). Anything that is slippery prevents pulling of the face.

You want to hold your tool or position your hand nearly flat, as parallel to the face as possible. Begin at the jaw, glide up towards your ear, and then drain from behind the ear to the bottom of the neck. Again, light pressure!!

You can also glide along the bottom of your jawline, beginning at the tip of the chin and moving away from the face, eventually moving downward towards the bottom of the neck.

For the forehead, start in the center, gliding outward toward the temples, then upward toward the hairline to help lift and smooth. Again, finish by guiding the fluid down the sides of the neck toward the collarbone to complete the drainage path.

By learning the proper techniques and respecting its origins, you’re not just sculpting your cheekbones but also engaging in a centuries-old care ritual. Beauty, after all, is only the surface of what gua sha can offer.

For me, in addition to the relaxing routine, I have seen and felt great results from gua sha. It makes my face look and feel less puffy, especially after waking up. Over time, I’ve noticed improved circulation, a more sculpted appearance, and a general sense of decongestion. It’s a subtle yet powerful addition to my skincare routine that I genuinely trust—and enjoy doing.