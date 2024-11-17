Going Home for the Holidays? How to Be the Best Dressed at the Family Dinner Table 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Heading home for the Holidays? The number one thing on your agenda: be the best dressed.

Someone has to be the cool cousin who treks miles home from abroad for the holidays. Nothing says coolest daughter, cousin, sister (whatever you may be) like a beautifully crafted outfit even your guy cousins have to comment on; that’s when you know you’ve nailed it – or if your brother calls your outfit ‘weird,’ which, to be fair, is kind of the same thing. When going home to the family, or braving high school reunions with the ex, who doesn’t want to be the best dressed this holiday season?

With Thanksgiving in just about two weeks and a huge family dinner looming over my head, I’ve spent hours thinking about how exactly to plan the perfect outfit – a mix of chic, cool and effortlessly dazzling. Is it possible? Here’s how to be the best dressed at family dinner (or whatever after family dinner plans you’re up to).

Let’s take a look at some trends this fall season and see just what we can work with. With suede, lace and oversized suit looks among many of the trends, the options are endless. Think suede jackets, pants or boots that perfectly complement a Thanksgiving vibe. Pairing a pair of dark brown suede pants with a soft cashmere sweater and some sleek knee-high boots can give you that cozy, yet sophisticated look that’s perfect for a holiday dinner.

Starting off by picking one specific item that you want to center your look around tends to help make sense of the disorganized chaos that is planning an outfit from everything you own. I find that picking a statement shoe (mine often being my red cowboy boots) or a star accessory is the best starting point.

For my Thanksgiving day look, I’m envisioning the planning focused around a thick blue belt I recently bought at a street market in Amsterdam (thick belts – another recent trend I’ve been seeing on social media). Adorned with silver hardware, the belt often helps to center my outfits and add an interesting flare. A thick blue belt can elevate a simple pair of dark jeans or pants, and when paired with a soft, neutral turtleneck, creates a chic, polished look. Add a pair of heeled boots and you’re ready for anything from family dinner to post-meal catch-ups.

The next essential step to an outfit is deciding the desired look: is it a long skirt, short skirt, flowy pants or dress that we’re going for? Last year, I took the long skirt route paired with a black vintage Dior blazer which earned me many “you look so European” comments (sorta what I was going for as the only cousin coming back from uni abroad). I’ve found this reaction also works when you’re wearing any sort of scarf; hacking the American view on Europeans has been an easy feat. This year, I’m thinking of a pair of black silk pants for the win. Since we’re dressing for Thanksgiving, any brown colored (extra points if it’s suede) clothing takes the bait for on theme.

Always have a goal in mind when planning your outfit. Whether you’re a structured fashion theorist or simply trying to throw together something chic, there are a couple of guidelines you can incorporate into your outfit planning. Experimenting with silhouette looks can transform an outfit, or if you’re aiming for something a little less bold, cozy textures or a vibrant color palette can enhance how you craft your outfit. The great thing about fashion is it’s completely up to you. Pairing a cashmere sweater or turtleneck with a pair of dark wash jeans, a thick colored belt and heeled boots can offer up a timeless, classy and infinitely chic look for this Thanksgiving, if that sounds like you. If you’re going for a fluffy, broader silhouette skirt, I recommend a belt and fitted top to give the outfit some shape. Match that with a pair of flats or kitten heels and you have yourself another outfit option.

If you’re like me, and often inspired by the When Harry Met Sally type of fall movies, you may want to opt for a more classic Thanksgiving day look. I’m thinking white knit fisherman sweater. Any sort of knit sweater or cardigan creates the perfect base for a holiday look, especially when you’re looking to be somewhat warm this Thanksgiving. You can pair this sweater with a black mini skirt, patterned tights and knee high boots if that’s what you’re feeling, or maybe just a simple pair of dark wash jeans and loafers (the truly classic Meg Ryan vibe).

The style options are endless – just remember to have a goal in mind when you’re planning your outfit. What kind of vibe are you going for? Do you want to style some dark colors or light colors, or perhaps some textures? Are you going for a tighter fit or a silhouette based look?

Ultimately, the key to being the best dressed for the holidays is confidence. Whether you’re wearing a bold statement piece or keeping it classic with cozy textures, it’s all about feeling comfortable in your outfit and staying true to your personal style. With a little planning and a few thoughtful details, you’ll have no problem turning heads and making a statement—whether it’s at the family dinner table or an unexpected high school reunion. So, take a deep breath, pick that standout piece, and let your outfit reflect the excitement and joy of the season. After all, the holidays are all about celebrating who you are—so why not dress the part?