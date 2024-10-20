TRENDS FROM FASHION WEEK WE CAN INCORPORATE INTO OUR FALL STYLE 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all probably know from all the influencer postings and TikToks on our feed, the infamous New York, London, and Paris Fashion Weeks have just come to a close. If you’re anything like me (obsessed with watching influencers on TikTok post their insanely fashionable outfits), I’m sure you sighed in awe at the many amazing collections that debuted from designers such as Chanel, Coperni, Miu Miu, Roberto Cavalli and many more iconic brands. If only I could afford to wear those clothes at uni right? Spring and Summer trends revealed themselves across these brands, allowing us an insight into just what style of clothes we may be seeing as the months get colder and the dress code gets warmer. So what exactly can we expect to be seeing in trends across fashion and how can we incorporate them into our style?

A trend that we love to see coming this winter is our ever-so-reliable color, Brown. I hate to call it brown because it lacks a little spice but you get the point! Dark chocolate, nutshell, hazel, mahogany – whatever inspires you. Seen in collections all across brands such as Hermès, Victoria Beckham, Schiaparelli, and Miu Miu, this bold, rich brown is a color you’ll want to incorporate into your closet this winter. Whether it be a trench coat, leather purse, suede jacket or a simple pair of trousers, this trend can be an easy addition to elevate your style hand in hand with the fashion trends of this year.

Another ever-so-chic trend takeaway from fashion week is what I like to call Sheer inked lace, or rather the “Sheer Revolution”. Black, draping lace pieces were emphasized by brands such as Chloé, Balenciaga, the Attico, Saint Laurent, and Stella McCartney. Perhaps a more daring trend, black lace can be styled into our fall and winter wardrobes in many different ways. A black, sheer lace top or blouse layered on top of a black turtleneck or tank would do the trick perfectly. Or, perhaps your winter wardrobe looks a bit different with a black lace skirt and a white, chunky sweater to complement it (finish the look off with a pair of knee-high black boots and you blend right in with those fashion week models).

A third trend from fashion week, and by far one of my favorites, is the use of “Modern Tailoring”, or in Net-A-Porter’s words “Power Dressing”. Displayed in collections from brands such as Loewe, Saint Laurent, and Roksanda, modern tailoring, perhaps a menswear-inspired trend, is filled with oversized blazers, bold blouses, bralettes, and slouchy slacks to make for an extremely stylish look. The use of structural jackets chaotically paired with ridged hemlines brings the fashion world back to a glimpse of the 80s, when power suits were all the rage. Add this look to your winter style by pairing an oversized blazer with your choice of slouchy slacks – how simple! (maybe even throw on a pair of colorful glasses and some stacked jewelry to amplify this look)

These three trends are only a small insight into just what the Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Weeks have to offer for us. The details and styles featured across Fashion Weeks are endless, and I personally cannot wait to see these trends make their way down into everyday style. From rich, earthy browns to daring black lace and structured, oversized tailoring, there’s something for everyone to experiment with. The beauty of fashion week isn’t just in the glitz and glamour but in how these trends eventually trickle down, becoming accessible for everyday wear. So, whether you’re preparing to embrace the cozy elegance of brown or the bold confidence of modern tailoring, now is the perfect time to reimagine your winter wardrobe. After all, fashion is all about self-expression, and with these trends, you’ll have plenty of ways to do just that—without needing to own the runway.