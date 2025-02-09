Girlhood in the Digital Age: How 2025’s Trends Are Embracing Femininity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

The Rise of Digital Girlhood

Once upon a time, femininity was seen as something to be downplayed in order to be taken seriously. But in 2025, girlhood is not just thriving—it’s trending. From “hot girl walks” to “coquette fashion,” social media has become a playground for women embracing their feminine energy as fun, aesthetic, and even a little rebellious.

For Gen Z and young Millennials, TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram have created a cultural renaissance where hyper-femininity is not only embraced but celebrated. But why has this movement persisted, and what does it reveal about modern identity?

The Internet and ‘Girl’ Culture

Femininity has (unfortunately) not always been a strength. Young women have long been advised to mute their feminine traits by downplaying traditionally feminine interests to be taken seriously. The world has conditioned women to view softness as a liability.

Now, digital culture is reshaping that narrative. Trends labeled as “girl” activities may seem playful, but they serve a deeper purpose: reclaiming space in a world that has historically undervalued women’s interests. I once received career advice to change my name, “Siena,” to the gender-neutral “S.G.” for better job opportunities. This suggestion was presented as practical career advice, however, it indicated to me the attempt at the erasure of feminine identity from male-dominated spaces.

Girly digital trends counter this attempt at erasure by celebrating small joys that bring comfort, confidence, and connection. Some of the most popular “girl” trends of 2024 were:

Girl Dinner: A TikTok-fueled trend where women share their aesthetically pleasing, snack-based meals that feel luxurious yet effortless.

Hot Girl Walks: The self-care ritual of walking while manifesting, listening to podcasts, or just feeling like the main character.

Coquette Fashion: An ultra-feminine aesthetic inspired by vintage elegance, lace, bows, and hyper-romantic styling.

These trends reflect a deeper desire to embrace femininity on our own terms. They challenge the notion that femininity is passive or weak and, instead, turn it into a source of joy, self-expression, and even defiance.

How Women are Gaining Power Through Hyper-Feminity

For too long, femininity has been dismissed as trivial, but in 2025, women are flipping that narrative. The rejection of traditional power structures does not mean abandoning femininity, it means reclaiming it as a tool of influence, strength, and self-definition. It can instead be used as a juxtaposition: The power of softness in a world that values toughness. Hyper-feminine trends from 2024 are:

A Rejection of Hustle Culture:

After years of glorifying productivity (girl boss burnout), women are now prioritizing softness, self-care, and romanticizing daily life. The rise of soft life culture aligns with embracing femininity as a form of self-expression and relaxation. Women are redefining success on their own terms, prioritizing well-being over burnout, and choosing balance over exhaustion.

A Rebellion Against Gender Expectations:

The 2020s have seen a rise in fluid gender expression, and embracing femininity is not about conforming, it’s about choosing it. Feminism now includes choice, and for many, that choice means loving things like pink, ballet flats, ribbons, and feminine aesthetics without shame. Femininity has been historically dismissed as superficial or weak, but women are using these aesthetics as armor and choosing beauty, softness, and grace as tools of empowerment rather than submission.

A Celebration of Digital Girlhood & Nostalgia:

The return of Tumblr-era soft grunge and Pinterest-core aesthetics shows that Gen Z is feeling nostalgic for their early internet years. These hyper-feminine trends thrive because they remind us of a simpler, more carefree time in digital culture before everything became monetized and algorithm-driven. In reclaiming girlhood, women are revisiting previously ridiculed spaces and transforming them into sources of community and strength.

Is ‘Girly’ Just a Trend, or Something Deeper?

While social media fuels viral aesthetics, digital girlhood is more than a passing phase. It represents a shift in how young women define power and identity on their own terms.

In a world that still dictates what is serious, worthy, and valuable, women are proving that embracing femininity isn’t just valid, it’s revolutionary. Whether through pastel aesthetics, soft self-care, or meme culture, digital girlhood in 2025 is about joy, self-expression, and breaking outdated norms. So if you ever feel silly for enjoying Girl Dinner, Hot Girl Walks, or coquette fashion—don’t. Girlhood isn’t just thriving, it’s leading the culture.