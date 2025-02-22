The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I look forward to Galentine’s Ball every year, and this year was no exception. Galenties Ball, a ball where the women of St Andrews have the chance to dance and spread love with their best friends, is something truly worth celebration and deserving of a glowing review. In my opinion, the EmpowHer Galentines Subcommittee, have outdone themselves this year.

Before the event, the Galentines Ball Subcommittee really knew how to make a girl feel special (which foreshadowed the exceptional evening ahead of us). At ticket collection, you were given a girly gift bag filled with goodies: under eye masks, a keyring, chocolates, a formal invitation to the ball, as well as a wristband and a raffle ticket. They really did spoil us!

The glamor of the The Rusacks Hotel as a venue solidified the night as one to remember. The regal interior, grand chandeliers, and velvet drapery, all perfectly accented with pink and red valentines day decor, created the perfect atmosphere of a high society ballroom, like something out of a 1950’s Hollywood film. Upon arrival you were greeted with the prettiest smiles from the two Co-Directors, Lily Poklembova and Lauren Buckbee, as well as Wellbeing officer Fatima Krida, who handed out beautiful flowers as a drink tokens for a glass of some bubbles. From the very start, a marvellous night was assured.

With the best 2010 dance pop hits playing, from Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’ to PitBull’s ‘Hotel Room Service’, the dance floor was never empty and was bouncing with pure bliss. The safe and welcoming environment brought to life new friendships with girls complimenting each others dresses, finally finding the courage to speak to someone you’ve seen in your tutorial but never approached, and of course, the endless discourse in the Girls bathroom solidified that the Galentines ball was a true testimony to the power of girlhood.

Everyone was made to feel unique and special from the moment you walked through the door. The committee was always there to help assist you and photographer Laurel Lazzareschi successfully captured the magical essence of the night. I have never yet, in my three years of studying at St Andrews, felt safer, more welcomed, and valued at a ball than I did at Galentines Ball.

Valentine’s Day can sometimes feel like a daunting holiday. However, the EmpowHer Galentine’s Ball is here to change that! It is a night dedicated to celebrating women, empowerment, and sisterhood — a reminder that love is actually everywhere.