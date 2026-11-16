This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a student in the Joint Degree Programme with William & Mary, one of the most frequent questions I get is “How was the transition going abroad?” While moving to Scotland for my second year posed its own challenges, people often forget to ask about the transition back to the US after spending two years in Europe. Now that I’ve returned to Williamsburg for my final year, I would say I’m a changed person in many ways. But let’s focus on one particular transformation: my style transition from a workout set warrior to a blue jean baddie.

It’s no secret the streets of St Andrews are a fashion show. Trends suited for the brisk St Andrews weather will appear on Market Street promptly after they appear in Vogue. Though not everyone, myself included, has the budget or willingness to keep up with every trend, looking nice is an expectation. Denim jeans, slacks, or even a skirt (weather permitting) are always the foundation for a St Andrews fit. Pair that with lots of underlayers — long sleeves, sweaters, and your go-to coat — plus your favourite pair of boots and you’ve got yourself a classic St Andrews look.

However, after returning to Williamsburg, both the weather and the culture make my intentionally curated St Andrews closet hard to work with. So, here’s how I try to maintain as much of my St Andrews style on the streets of Colonial Williamsburg as possible.

Bottoms

Jeans, no matter where you are, never go out of style. I’ve found that my lighter weight pairs, when paired with an open toed shoe, can work in the Williamsburg heat. Now that the late Fall and early Winter season is upon us, I’ve found I can slowly start to break out my heavier weighted denim and even start pairing it with my favourite pair of boots — making me feel a little closer to St Andrews, though an ocean away. Though sweatpants and leggings run rampant through this campus, I’ve found that a proper denim-based outfit never feels out of place.

Tops

I’ve had to get a little creative when it comes to tops, as after two years in Scotland, most of my wardrobe consisted of underlayers meant to be worn beneath heavy sweaters. I did not, however, have to buy a single new item of clothing to make this work. I found that the tank tops, t-shirts, and even long-sleeve tees that were covered by my sweater collection while living in St Andrews are finally getting their time to shine. In fact, these underlayers have gotten me more compliments than I expected. For example, the Intimissimi cashmere top you saw every five feet in St Andrews last year hasn’t hit the William & Mary campus yet. The day it was finally cold enough to justify wearing mine with navy blue lace, I was met with a compliment in every class.

Shoes

Everyone, even a St Andrews student, loves a good trainer. However, students in St Andrews have a tendency to diversify their shoe rack. Ballet flats, boots, and loafers are commonplace — something you do not always see on a campus that runs on athleisure. Personally, I have leaned into wearing boots in place of my favourite Adidas, which adds a bit of flair to my outfits. As Autumn comes to a close and colder weather sets in, I’m able to break out my St Andrews shoe rack more and more — making me feel closer to what I consider my home campus even while away.

At the end of the day, the transition back to the US wasn’t about abandoning my St Andrews wardrobe, but about learnings how to translating it. A pair of jeans, a few of my favourite underlayers, and my well-loved boots have turned out to be surprisingly portable, and each gives me a small reminder of the town I called home for two years. Williamsburg may exude athleisure, but I’ve found that dressing a little more intentionally makes me feel like myself, even an ocean away.

So, to everyone who asks how the transition has been, here is my answer: I may have traded the North Sea wind for the Virginia humidity, but this blue jean baddie isn’t going anywhere. And if I get a few compliments on a cashmere top along the way, even better.