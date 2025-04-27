From TikTok to Pop Princess: How Addison Rae’s fashion rebrand is defining her music era

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Addison Rae is undeniably the talk of the town, with her latest hyper-pop anthem “Headphones On” blowing up across the internet. When Rae first made the leap from TikTok dance star to alternative pop diva, she was met with a wave of skepticism. Her debut track in 2023, “Obsessed,” was quickly dismissed as a desperate attempt to become a pop star. But everything changed in the summer of 2024, when she released “Diet Pepsi”—personally, my song of the summer. With its hypnotic mid-tempo beat, breathy vocals, and Americana-inspired aesthetic, “Diet Pepsi” marked a major turning point. It not only redefined her musical direction but shattered the TikTok-centric persona she had become known for.

The shift in her musical career has also brought a complete transformation in her personal style. Addison Rae’s rebrand is truly something “2 die 4“ (pun fully intended). Back in her early TikTok days, her look was rooted in comfort and simplicity. From 2020 to 2022, as she rapidly grew her following and bank account, Rae stuck to a uniform of grey joggers, black leggings, oversized tees, and crop tops. She dressed like the average teenage girl, blending in seamlessly with other TikTok stars like Charli D’Amelio and Bella Poarch.

But Rae clearly had bigger ambitions. It became evident that once she had a foot in the door, she wasn’t going to settle for TikTok fame alone. Her shift into music came hand in hand with a carefully curated fashion evolution—one that has been executed flawlessly with the help of her stylist Dara Allen.

What draws me to Addison Rae as an artist is how authentic this rebrand feels. Nothing about her transformation seems forced. Whether through her music or her style, Rae captivates her audience with a quiet confidence. Her recent retreat from constant social media updates and embrace of a moody, alternative hyper-pop only adds to the intrigue. She’s cultivated a mysterious It-girl persona and it’s working in her favour—elevating not just her online presence, but her legitimacy in the music world. She’s being taken seriously now—and rightfully so.

Even her off-duty fashion choices reflect this evolution. A prime example: her recent NYC street-style moment wearing a plush white bathrobe, heeled sandals, and oversized sunglasses—all tied together with impeccably styled hair. It was casual-meets-couture in the most unexpected way. Rae isn’t just rebranding as a pop star—she’s shaping herself into a fashion icon, constantly pushing the boundaries of what it means to “look the part.”

One of my favorite style moments from Addison was her surprise appearance on Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s Sweat Tour, where she performed “Diet Pepsi” live. While the rest of the show leaned into a rave-inspired neon fantasy, Rae stepped out in a white tulle skirt, kitten heels, and a bra—minimal but striking. Her presence on stage was magnetic, not just because she moved the crowd with her performance, but because her look stood out so dramatically from the rest of the lineup. You simply couldn’t take your eyes off her.

Her red carpet fashion tells a similar story. Take the mermaid-inspired Thom Browne look she wore to the CFDA Awards, for instance—dramatic, nostalgic, and timed perfectly with the release of her single “Aquamarine.” It was fashion as storytelling, something she does masterfully with Dara Allen’s guidance—blending archival finds with emerging designers in a way that always feels intentional but natural.

And who could forget her March 2025 Vogue France cover? Sporting a white tee and polka dot shorts, it was a deceptively simple outfit elevated by bold blue eyeshadow and a sculptural hairstyle. Addison has mastered the art of making the mundane look avant-garde—flipping expectations and redefining what high fashion can be. That shoot signified her full embrace of conceptual, editorial fashion, leaving behind the days of Lululemon and crop tops.

Addison Rae’s fashion journey is a case study in effective reinvention. She’s gone from TikTok’s girl-next-door to a style-savvy pop princess, commanding attention in both the fashion and music industries. Her evolution feels genuine, exciting, and, above all, entirely her own.

So if you haven’t already… it’s time to get your headphones on.