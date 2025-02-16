From Rocky and Rihanna to Posh and Becks: Fashion Inspo from Iconic Celebrity Couples

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From red carpet glamour to casual street style, some celebrities have taken their power couple status to a whole other level in one simple way: through their fashion. These four celebrity couples showcase some of my all-time favorite looks and are the perfect inspiration if you and your partner are ready to take your joint style to the next level.

Victoria and David Beckham

How could we not start with Posh and Becks? Victoria Beckham, fashion designer and ex-Spice Girl, and David Beckham, world-renowned footballer, are practically British royalty. These two were the epitome of that cool, effortless mix of high fashion and street style that defined 90s culture. Victoria’s chic Posh Spice look, paired with David’s sporty edge, made heads turn at every concert, football game, and red carpet event. From paparazzi pics in Portofino to candid shots on the streets of London, they rocked chunky belts, silk head scarves, leopard print bags, sports jerseys, funky sunglasses, and so much more. Posh and Becks truly set the standard for couple style, and their iconic looks continue to withstand the test of time.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

What’s up Riri, what’s up Rocky! A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are one of the power couples in today’s music industry, and their style reflects their enviable, as Gen Z would say, aura. Like Posh and Becks, Rocky and Rihanna love their street style meets couture aesthetic, coordinating in Bottega and Comme des Garçons. Together, the two have a vibe that is both relaxed and sophisticated, something that not everyone can pull off. Their effortless chemistry shines through in their fashion choices, with them often wearing each other’s merch and subtly accessorizing to complement one another. It’s impossible to pick a favorite look, but their outfits during Rihanna’s pregnancy are definitely hard to beat.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Back to the ’90s we go! In addition to their status as A-list celebrities, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have consistently stunned on every red carpet they graced. Over the years, their style has become more subdued, but in the ’90s, their looks were truly in a league of their own. Their bold, coordinated, and playful outfits stood out and exuded confidence. Jada combined styles and silhouettes, blending tomboy chic with an unmatched elegance, often wearing fun two-piece sets and sparkly dresses. Will’s style was energetic, carefree, and effortlessly cool, defined by oversized patterned shirts, baggy jeans, and pops of color. Together, Will Smith and Jada-Pinkett Smith’s 90’s looks are the ultimate blueprint for how to match your partner, and do it with confidence.

John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

The Kennedy family is synonymous with American royalty, not only shaping powerful political figures but also producing some of the most stylish and iconic figures in pop culture. John F. Kennedy Jr., son of President John F. Kennedy, and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, fashion publicist and JFK Jr.’s wife, were arguably the most stylish of the Kennedy clan and it would be a crime not to include them in this list. CBK was known for her timeless, graceful, and understated style, often wearing tailored coats, skirts, black headbands, and elegant blouses. JFK Jr. embodied a classic, preppy, and quintessentially American aesthetic, often seen in cable-knit sweaters and crisp polos. Together, CBK and JFK Jr. embraced a timeless and uncomplicated style, proving that sometimes, the best outfits are the simplest.

And to think that we haven’t even mentioned Brangelina, Jane Birkin and Serge Geinsbourg, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, or Tom Holland and Zendaya. The list goes on and on. Nevertheless, these couples prove that romantic chemistry can lead to iconic looks.