Forget a Staycation, Take a Studycation

I know most people have heard of a staycation, but for us St Andrews students drowned in deadlines, I’d like to introduce you to the next best thing—a ‘studycation’. A staycation is in the name—a vacation, where you stay put, or stay very close by. Replace the word stay with study, and you’ve got yourself a different way of tackling uni work—romanticise studying this semester, and try a studycation.

When I first moved to university, my parents brought a slice of home to me and bought a flat for our family to visit in Edinburgh. So not only do I have my family close by some weeks, but I also get to consider myself a part-time Edinburgh local. Many St Andrews students visit Edinburgh for the shopping, the amazing sights, and the history, but not many visit Edinburgh to study. It was the first city named a UNESCO City of Literature, and it’s the birthplace of the Harry Potter book series! What more could someone ask for to create the perfect studycation?

So, as a self-proclaimed part-time Edinburgh local (but also an American who appreciates the touristy things), I’m going to walk you through the perfect studycation day in Edinburgh. Living in Scotland is wonderful because there’s loads of public transport that you can use to get anywhere you’d like. If you prefer a more laid-back (and also more budget friendly) journey, take the bus direct from the St Andrews bus station. But if you want a quicker journey, you can get a bus from the St Andrews bus station to Leuchars, and from there grab a train direct to Waverley.

Once you’ve arrived, it’s time for the most important decision—your café. For those who love a cosy Edinburgh vibe, I recommend locally owned cafés, Black Medicine Coffee Co and The Milkman. If you’re after great views, Starbucks and Waterstones Café on Princes Street have the most stunning views of Edinburgh Castle. If you’re a trendy gal, Blank Street and Knoops have opened up two locations each (Old and New Town)! And if you love a day at the museum, the National Museum of Scotland and the National Gallery of Scotland have gorgeous cafés that even non-museum lovers can enjoy.

After you’ve enjoyed a long day studying at your café of choice, you can’t forget dinner! Especially when coming from St Andrews, which objectively has minimal food options—it’s time to enjoy some food we can’t get in our wee Scottish town. Pirlous in Old Town has some of the best Mediterranean food I’ve had in Scotland. Wahaca and Mariachi serve amazing Mexican food (something St Andrews is severely lacking in). Café Andaluz has great Spanish food with multiple locations. And while we have some Italian food in St Andrews, Vittoria has some of the best I’ve ever had, with lightning quick service. But of course, they also have McDonalds—something I know many of us miss while in St Andrews.

I know many of us don’t have the time, with the heavy weight of deadlines upon us, to take a vacation, or even a staycation. That’s why a studycation is your new best friend. Leave the bubble for a day, and explore the beautiful city of Edinburgh, all while being productive and studious. A new city, new cafés, and food we miss so dearly while in our tiny neck of the woods make for the perfect studycation—what’s not to love?