Finish Strong: Avoiding the Second-Half Slump

It’s 5pm and you’ve finally finished your lectures for the day. You step outside the lecture hall anxiously awaiting the freedom of outside, only to be met with the Scottish darkness of late autumn and the returning loom of post-reading week deadlines. Your assignments are begging to be completed, but your bed is calling you. Soon, you will be more than tempted to skip lectures. It’s official: you are experiencing the second-half slump of the semester.

Let’s face it, the run-up to the semester’s end is always tough. Even more so after a week-long break when the average temperature is around 10 degrees. However, despite the overwhelming urge to let go of all responsibilities, DON’T! Less work now means more work later. Here are some ways to stay motivated during the home stretch of this semester.

Make school work interesting.

“School work interesting” is a bit of an oxymoron, but it is a simple way to stay motivated. Try studying in a new place such as an untried coffee shop or a different floor of the library. Spice up the study experience by using programs such as Notion to make your to-dos and notes more visually appealing, or use a physical planner or notebook with a decorative cover and multi-coloured pens to make the process of writing down deadlines and assignments fun. If leaving your room is difficult, do your best to transform your space. This can include opening a window, playing some music, or getting dressed as though you were leaving the room. If a more rigid work/life separation is needed, do your best to keep your room organised and inviting so you have something to look forward to after a long day of studying.

Get social

Make plans to meet up with friends during the week so you have something to look forward to. This can range from study dates, to movie nights, to nights out. Take some time to do fun things together such as baking cookies, making dinner, or just catching up. When you’re together, don’t shy away from discussing the slump, see what advice they have for avoiding it. Talking with your friends can inspire you to push through and remind you that you are not alone.

Set goals

Instead of focusing on one deadline, make yourself multiple and work to achieve separate goals that ultimately culminate in a finished project. Not only are those goals easier to manage than one major deadline, they reduce the risk of finishing everything last-minute and make work much less daunting. Goals can range from an amount of words you want completed on a paper, to setting a specific amount of time you want to study. Make sure your goals are realistic and align with your schedule. Prioritise assignments with closer due dates, but remember to work on your other assignments as well.

Reward yourself

Humans have a tendency to only celebrate victories instead of milestones. Start acknowledging your progress with mini-deadlines that deserve applause. For example, after spending three straight hours studying in the library, grab a coffee or take a walk. Or when you finish the first 500 words of a paper, watch an episode of your favourite show. With each reward, you will be more motivated to keep going, until you finish all of your assignments.

Get involved in the community

Along with cold weather, winter also comes with a variety of community activities. Find out which local organisations are hosting events and try one out. Do not limit yourself to the school community, there are plenty of events outside of university to attend. Check out the recently launched St Andrews Winter Festival, as well as events hosted by the Byre Theatre and local museums.

Fighting the second-half slump often feels like a losing battle, but it doesn’t have to be. As long as you find ways to make schoolwork manageable, you can turn everything in on time while still having fun.