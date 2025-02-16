The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

LinkedIn can feel like an endless highlight reel: polished headshots, curated career updates, and professional achievements. For many university students, especially in a place as academically and socially intense as St Andrews, taking a professional headshot can feel daunting. But here’s the truth: It’s not about perfection, but about self-love and confidence.

I’ve found LinkedIn to be a stressful social media platform, particularly during times when peers are securing jobs or summer internships. It’s easy to compare myself to others and worry about my timeline after university. At the same time, LinkedIn is an incredible tool for discovering new career paths and job opportunities I hadn’t considered before. That’s why it’s crucial to maintain an updated profile with at least the basics: your name, a photo, and your university.

The Struggle with Headshots

Getting in front of a camera and trying to look “put together” can feel overwhelming. The pressure to present yourself authentically and professionally is real. Thoughts like Does my smile look natural? Is my hair too messy? Do I even belong in this professional world yet? are common. Taking a headshot can bring up insecurities, especially in an era where we constantly compare ourselves to others online. But a headshot isn’t about looking like a CEO; it’s about owning where you are in your journey.

Your headshot should reflect your stage of life, so stick to natural poses and expressions. For example, crossing your arms might come across as overly assertive, which may not align with an entry-level professional image. Instead, opt for relaxed and open body language.

1. Lighting is Everything

Take your headshot during golden hour, an hour after sunrise or before sunset, for a soft, natural glow. Cloudy days are also ideal, providing diffused light that evenly illuminates your face without harsh shadows.

2. Location

St Salvator’s Quad: The historic stone buildings create a timeless and elegant backdrop.

The Old Library: Wooden doors and arches offer a warm, academic aesthetic.

Castle Sands: Perfect for Economics or Philosophy students who want a backdrop near their academic buildings off The Scores.

The Golf Course (for LinkedIn Wallpaper): Consider using a scenic shot of the Old Course or West Sands at sunset as your LinkedIn banner.

3. Outfit Choice

Opt for something simple and classic. A neutral sweater or a button-down shirt works perfectly. Avoid overly busy patterns or distracting logos; let you be the photo’s focus instead. On my LinkedIn profile, I’m wearing a navy top, a colour that works universally well. Colours like navy blue, black, and white tend to be flattering and professional, while bold patterns like polka dots or stripes can be distracting.

4. Don’t Aim for Perfection

Your headshot should reflect who you are. It’s okay if your hair isn’t perfectly styled or you’re not wearing the most expensive blazer. The most compelling headshots capture confidence, warmth, and approachability, not just aesthetics.

5. Take Multiple Shots

Don’t settle for the first picture you take. Experiment with different angles, take multiple shots and relax between takes. Some of the best photos come from moments when you stop overthinking. If a friend is helping, have them play music or crack a joke to ease any tension.

6. Self-Love Beyond the Lens

Headshots aren’t just about careers; they’re about seeing yourself in a new light. The process pushes you outside your comfort zone and reinforces that you belong in professional spaces.

My LinkedIn profile is far from perfect, but having a photo I feel confident in helps me embrace my path without constantly comparing myself to others. While headshots may seem just for professional purposes, they can also be a personal step toward self-confidence and self-acceptance.