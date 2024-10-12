Everything You Need To Know About Rhode: Is It Worth All The Hype?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are a beauty and skincare girly like me, then you have most definitely heard of Hailey Beiber’s skincare line: Rhode. Whether you are here for that dewy “glazed donut” look or just want to try out the it girl’s skincare line, Rhode promises to deliver. However, the question still stands, does it live up to the hype, or is it just another celebrity owned brand we will soon forget about?

First and foremost, we must talk about the packaging. The minimalist vibes and neutral tones make Rhode’s products a bathroom aesthetic dream. The products are all about keeping it simple and clean, with a focus on the hydration that gives you that effortless glow we all want (without needing 10 layers of product).

Next, we have to bring up Hailey’s favorite: the Peptide Glazing Fluid. This product promises to hydrate your skin and make you look dewy and let me tell you… it delivers. It is the perfect lightweight product that cools down your skin but still gives you that fresh facial glow. It serves as a perfect base underneath your foundation and concealer, as the dewiness shines through your makeup. Selling at £30, it is a little pricier, but it is worth the investment if you are looking to make your skin plump and glowy.

Next up is the Barrier Restore Cream. While it is on the thicker side, it is not greasy. It is the perfect rich moisturizer which gives you the perfect amount of hydration to soothe the skin’s barrier. It glides onto the skin perfectly, working as the perfect product for day and night use. Priced at £30, I think this product is worth every penny if you want to achieve a healthy hydrated glow!

We cannot forget to mention the Lip Peptide Treatment which has definitely been all over your TikTok For You Page. While the aforementioned products are worth their hype, I am afraid I have to disappoint with this particular review. Although it gives your lips the perfect glossy, soft, kissable look you are looking for, it makes my lips feel like a glue trap. Now I know this may be a hot take… but you know that feeling when you have just put a fresh layer of lip gloss on and you step outside, the wind blows, and suddenly all your hair is stuck to your lips? Yeah…that’s exactly what happens when I have this product on. This product is just way too sticky. While the different shades look stunning on the lips, I fear this product is not for me. Plus, I think this product is overpriced at £18 and you are definitely not getting your money’s worth.

Lastly, my absolute favorite current obsession: the Pocket Blushes. I am obsessed with everything about this product! The packaging, the shades, and the perfect sun kissed look they deliver. The creaminess of the product makes it easy to blend, giving you the perfect natural glow without too much color. They come in a range of shades to pick from, my current favorite being “sleepy girl” a soft mauve color. With just the right amount of pigmentation, this small little product is definitely a gem and so worth the £24 you are going to be spending.So, after we are done glazing ourselves with Rhode, what is the verdict? Honestly, I think Hailey might be onto something here. The products are all simple, clean, and aesthetically pleasing. In my opinion, if you are into that effortless skincare routine that makes you look like you woke up glowing, then Rhode is definitely for you.