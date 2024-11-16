Everything you Need to Know About COP

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is an annual meeting that is held between almost every country in the world. At the meeting, over several days, data is provided by each country and is reviewed so that new regulations can be decided upon about climate change. Some of the more famous outcomes from the COP meetings include the Paris Agreement, where a maximum of 2˚C global warming was set, and the Kyoto Protocol in 2003, where the first legally binding emissions protocol was set.

COP-29

This year is COP-29, and the event is being held between 11th and 22nd November in Baku, Azerbaijan. At the time of writing this, there have been meetings to discuss the transparency of the countries when it comes to climate change and emissions data, and a worrying report of how dangerously off-track we are from the Paris agreement. If you are wondering how you can keep up to date with the outcomes of the conference, you don’t need a person on the inside, you can just stay updated on the United Nations website. As the event progresses, we are expecting to hear of new national climate plans arising. These plans might change life as we know it, so it is worth everyone keeping an eye on the outcomes of COP-29.

COP-16

In addition to COP-29, the convention on biological diversity – COP-16 – just ran in Cali, Colombia. The major outcome of the conference was the ‘Cali Fund’ that would be paid into by large companies, such as pharmaceutical companies, that benefit from the data taken from nature studies. The money raised by this fund would help developing countries and the self-identified needs of indigenous communities. Despite the positive outcomes of the conference, it did end on a bad note due to low and high-income countries not concluding how conservation will be funded. On top of this, a lack of organised accommodation in Cali, led to a group of attendees staying in a hotel called Hotel Desire by accident. Need I say more about that one? To end on a positive note, COP-16 will always be remembered, not just for the accommodation choices, but for finally giving indigenous communities a voice in the discussions.

What can we do?

Since climate change is something worldwide, it requires a global effort to make an impact. As long as the countries follow the guidelines that are put in place during COP, it is one of our final lifelines when it comes to saving the planet from climate change. However, as well as the top-down approach to fighting the climate crisis, there are moves that we can make to help out. Firstly, try taking part in Nothing New November. You may be a couple of weeks late to the party, but don’t let that put you off. I learnt about this on the Sustainable Style St Andrews Instagram page, who also host monthly clothes swaps at the Byre Theatre. As it says in the name, the premise of Nothing New November is that you don’t buy any clothing/accessories for the whole of November. Not only does this reduce our fast fashion consumption, but it can also help our student loans go that bit further! To find more sustainable swaps you could make, look back on more of the Her Campus articles such as ‘A Recycling Guide as a St Andrews Student’ and ‘Sustainable Self-Care at St Andrews and Beyond’.

Hopefully, you now know something more about COP than before you read this article, and that, even though we aren’t part of the meetings, we do have the opportunity to stay educated on what is going on. Why not host your mini-COP with your flatmates to decide how you can become a more sustainable household? Small changes can have big effects, and if it doesn’t end in an unresolved debate then you’re better than COP-16!