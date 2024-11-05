The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The big day has finally arrived! With an astounding 83 million early votes already cast, the nation watches as former President Trump and Vice President Harris face off in what polls suggest could be an extraordinarily tight race.

All eyes are on seven key swing states, where the latest numbers demonstrate just how close this race has become. Pennsylvania has both candidates locked in a dead heat, while Harris clings to paper-thin leads in Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump, meanwhile, holds equally narrow edges in Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina, with his most comfortable margin – just three points – in Arizona.

Throughout the day, security has intensified across the country. The National Guard is now active in multiple states, including Nevada and Arizona. Amid the heightened atmosphere, election officials in Arizona have embraced an unexpected source of stress relief: the Humane Society has brought adoptable puppies to polling locations. “We know that voting can be a stressful time,” says Joe Casados, who brought 10-week-old Daphne to greet voters.

Notably, the polls could still swing either way. If they’re underestimating Trump’s support, as they did in 2016 and 2020, he could sweep most battleground states. Conversely, if they’re undercounting Harris’s backing, similar to what happened with Democrats in 2022, she could pull off a more decisive victory than expected.

As polls start closing at 6 p.m. ET, Americans should prepare for what could be a long night – or several nights – of vote counting. Between mail-in ballots, razor-thin margins, and possible legal challenges, we might not know the winner right away. This election, with its record-breaking early voting turnout, is one that will undoubtedly be remembered as a pivotal moment in American political history.

