Dressing with the Stars: Your Zodiac Style Guide. 

To be completely honest, I’m still not sure I buy into astrology. It seems far-fetched that the cosmic alignment on our birthdays could shape our personalities and tendencies. Yet, despite my skepticism, I always find myself flipping to the Libra section of any horoscope reading—and oddly enough, I often relate to the traits described.

Whether you are a hard-core cosmic connoisseur or just zodiac-curious like I am, it is fascinating to wonder how the sun and the stars impact our terrestrial lives- and hard to dismiss completely. So, why not lean into it! And, what better way to embody our Zodiac signs than by dressing the part?

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries, the first sign on the astrological calendar, are known to be strong, bold, and ambitious. Symbolized by a ram, the fire sign is not afraid to be challenged and enjoys taking charge. Aries should favor striking, passionate colors like red and purple. Aries shouldn’t be afraid to maximize their look- think statement pieces, exaggerated silhouettes, and bulky accessories. With her daring red carpet choices, Lady Gaga gives a perfect demonstration of Aries fashion.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Earth signs represented by a bull, Taurus exude a patient, reliable, and soothing presence. Their wardrobe should reflect their appreciation for elegance, timelessness, and comfort. Soft fabrics like silk and cashmere, feminine silhouettes, and dainty accessories will embody Taurus’ quiet luxury. For inspiration, look at Gigi Hadid’s effortlessly sophisticated style- her 100% cashmere clothing line Guest in Residence proves her Taurus taste!

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Known for their duality and diverse interests, Geminis are playful and lighthearted. Through mixing and matching clashing styles and experimenting with quirky designs, Geminis can embrace their eclecticism. Unlike most, Geminis can make loud patterns, vibrant colors, and exaggerated silhouettes work- bonus points for chunky bangles bracelets and statement earrings! With her bold and daring stage looks, R&B legend Lauryn Hill epitomizes Gemini’s fearless flair.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Symbolized by the crab, Cancers are known for concealing their soft interior behind a hard shell. They gravitate toward protective styles like flowy maxi dresses and skirts, oversized jackets, and thick-knit sweaters. Mixing masculine pieces—such as suits and baggy jeans—with delicate feminine touches like a lacy top or kitten heels allows Cancers to subtly express their unique style. Recognized for her understated athleisure looks as well as her regal gowns, Princess Diana is a classic cancer icon.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Like their powerful lion counterpart, Leos command attention in any room they enter. Confident and fiery, they embrace their wild side through vibrant shades of gold and red. Dramatic and even impractical garments ensure that Leos leave a lasting impression. Madonna’s iconic styling of glittery and ruffled garments in the 80s has held our attention for decades.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Perfectionists at heart, Virgos are modest and pure. Crafting a practical and professional wardrobe filled with high-quality clothing is a Virgo’s forte. Virgos are likely to invest in versatile, well-tailored pieces that stand the test of time. Though perhaps not the most daring dressers, Virgos always manage to look sophisticated and polished. Through her elegant fashion, Emma Watson embodies Virgo’s understatement.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras live by balance and harmony. Likewise, their style is eclectic and varying. In their day-to-day life, Libras mix smart, sensible styles like jeans and trousers with unique vintage finds. Libras are also unafraid to blend different aesthetics; as shown by model Bella Hadid, sporty track pants can be effortlessly paired with a feminine blouse.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

With their elusive aura, Scorpios are slinky and mysterious. Dark, moody shades of black and navy will enhance their sphinx-like allure. A simple silk slip dress or a fitted, monochromatic outfit allows Scorpios to express their seductive side without attracting unwanted attention. Kendall Jenner’s black-on-black looks offer a superb source of Scorpio inspo.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Like archers, Sagittariuses aim high and seek adventure. Motivated by their curious and free spirits, Sagittariuses perfectly suit a bohemian style. Sagittariuses favor function over form, often opting for light pieces that allow for free movement like linen trousers and flowy skirts. During her Folklore and Evermore eras, Taylor Swift’s embrace of a whimsical, cottage-core aesthetic perfectly matched her Sagittarius essence.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Diligent, dedicated, and persevering, Capricorns are often seen as the workaholic zodiac. Like Virgos, they cut straight to the chase and value efficiency in all areas of life- including their wardrobe. Capricorns don’t overthink their style and stick to practical, high-quality essentials like well-fitting jeans, classic tee shirts, smart sweaters, and minimal jewelry. Many Capricorns, Kate Middleton for one, have nailed the art of quiet sophistication.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquariuses are often free-thinking and independent types. The most unique of the Zodiac signs, Aquariuses have altruistic hearts and creative minds. An Aquarius loves to personalize their clothing; whether it be through sewing their own patterns or modifying vintage pieces, they sport quirky, one-of-a-kind, and environmentally sustainable looks. Harry Styles’ custom Bode outfit as seen in American Vogue’s November 2020 issue expresses Aquarius individualism.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Last but certainly not least, Pisces’ emotional, sensitive, and empathetic nature is reflected in their soft and ethereal style. Combining pastel hues and sheer fabrics, the ballet-core aesthetic will compliment a Pisces’ delicacy. Pisces should opt for shades of baby blue and seafoam green, accessorizing with mystical beads and crystals to enhance their whimsical allure. Singer Grimes’ fairy-like fashion beautifully captures the fantastical Pisces vibe.

Although the scientific accuracy of Zodiac signs is highly debated, some find them to be powerful tools for self-understanding. I am still unsure about astrology, but I am intrigued to see if leaning into Libra astrological cues could somehow strengthen my sense of self. For experimental purposes, this week, I’ll be ‘dressing like a Libra’- and maybe you should too.