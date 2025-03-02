Clutter to Clarity: Why You Don’t Need 37 Skincare Products 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a textbook over consumptionist. In fact, I would even say impulse shopping is where I thrive the most. I mean, how can you ask me to go into Boots for shampoo and not come out with a lip gloss and a new nail polish in a shade of green slightly lighter than one I already have?

However, eventually those little things start to add up. Not only does my small room in my St Andrews flat hold way more unnecessary junk than it should, but my bank account is crying out for me to stop. But how do I balance buying less while not depriving myself from getting stuff that brings me joy?

Part of my new year’s resolution was being more conscious about what I spend money on. On one hand, the philosophy of minimalism, operating on a general principle of “less is more,” has become incredibly trendy in wake of climate change. Living sustainably is the new frontier. On the other hand, we live in a consumer culture where online shopping makes purchasing overly accessible and simple, so it’s harder than ever to not buy everything in sight.

Since putting more effort into spending less, I’ve found that being a minimalist isn’t about depriving yourself of luxuries that bring you comfort, but pairing down to make room for more clarity and less clutter. Not to mention, when you buy less, the times you do splurge feel way more special and rewarding.

If you want to start practicing minimalism, but aren’t sure how, here’s what’s helped me not spend as much while still maintaining a fulfilling lifestyle.

Makeup and Skincare

As a beauty fanatic, this was another tough category for me. In the age of TikTok, it seems like every week there’s a new viral product that is a must have. Not to mention, the new “morning shed” trend, where people show off their overly excessive morning routines that involve removing all the products they had slept in. Also, the popularity of the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic has made having an overly extensive nighttime and morning routine a necessity: cleanser, cream, other cream, other cream, serum, and so on. First of all– do what works for you. Just because someone else might spend hundreds on their skincare routine, that may or may not even be effective, doesn’t mean you need to. When purchasing new products, take a second to ask yourself: Is this something I really need, or will it sit on my shelf untouched? Do I feel like this is truly missing from my life or does it just have cute packaging? Don’t be afraid to treat yourself every once in a while, but if you take more time to think through your purchase — your bank account will thank you.

Food

One of my biggest areas of spending was food. I’m a big foodie, and one of my favorite things to do is eat out or get coffee with a friend. However, the little sweet treats and £8.95 bowls from Five Acres add up after a while. One of the ways I combatted this was by making cooking a fun activity for myself. I knew if I looked forward to the food I was cooking, I would feel less disappointed about not eating out or ordering in. I try to take time to find fun recipes online, indulge in cooking my favorite foods, and organize cooking with friends. This way, not only do I save money, but when I do eat out, it’s all the more enjoyable.

Clothing

Online shopping addictions are real and show no mercy. Bored in a lecture? Why not buy a new sweater instead of taking notes… It was only £17 after all. Then all of a sudden, you have 13 sweaters, only 3 of which you actually wear. While this can be a hard habit to break, I realized that I’d rather own less clothing that I love rather than a lot of clothes that only take up space. Not to mention, if you spend less money buying a lot of clothes, you can use that money to treat yourself to higher quality, more expensive pieces that will last longer. Another method has been forcing myself to only shop in person at shops that aren’t chains. When you get the shopping itch, rather than opening your laptop, check out a local boutique or thrift shop — you never know when you’ll find a one of a kind closet staple.

While the instant gratification of spending money can be a hard routine to shake, hopefully these tips and tricks can jump start a positive change. But of course, while minimizing spending can be a great thing, don’t forget to treat yourself to that newly launched lip liner or chocolate chip cookie every once in a while — you deserve it.