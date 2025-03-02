The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Cashmere—the epitome of cozy luxury. Whether it’s a favorite winter sweater or a delicate scarf from a charity shop, cashmere deserves extra TLC to stay soft, beautiful, and last a lifetime.

But there’s nothing worse than discovering that your favorite sweater is pilling, or worse, has a red pasta stain on it. How do you properly care for this delicate fabric without ruining its magic? Are you tired of always showing up to the dry-cleaners? Follow these simple yet effective tips to keep your cashmere looking as luxurious as the day you bought it!

Contrary to popular belief, cashmere doesn’t need to be dry-cleaned every time. In fact, hand-washing is the best way to maintain its softness and prevent harsh chemical exposure. Here’s how:

1. Wash with Care

Fill a basin with lukewarm water and add a small amount of gentle detergent (baby shampoo or a wool-specific cleanser works wonders).

Gently swirl the sweater in the water—never wring or twist!

Rinse with cool water and carefully press out excess moisture.

2. Dry Like a Pro

Lay the sweater flat on a clean towel, reshaping it to its original form.

Roll the towel with the sweater inside to absorb extra moisture.

Lay it flat to air dry completely—avoid hanging, as this can distort the shape.

3. Store with Love

Fold your cashmere pieces neatly and store them in breathable cotton bags.

Keep them away from direct sunlight and use lavender sachets or cedar blocks to prevent moth damage.

Never hang cashmere—it will stretch out of shape over time.

Tip: To not only protect the sweater but also prevent any creases, you can place a piece of tissue paper after you’ve folded both arms into the center. Then you can fold the bottom of the sweater to the top, and the tissue folds over itself.

4. Handle Pilling Like a Pro

Pilling is natural for cashmere! It doesn’t mean your sweater is low quality. Simply use a cashmere comb or fabric shaver to gently remove pills and keep it looking pristine.

5. Protect from Pesky Moths

Lynn Yeager’s Vogue article covers a tricky subject: pesky moths and their strange attraction to cashmere. To protect your sweaters:

Store them properly in sealed bags or containers.

Regularly clean your wardrobe space to prevent infestations.

Use natural moth repellents like cedar, lavender, or rosemary.

6. Freshen Up Between Washes

To reduce frequent washing, air out your cashmere by laying it flat in a well-ventilated space. A quick steam can also remove wrinkles and refresh the fibers without damaging them.

Treat your Cashmere with Care, and It Will Last for Years!

Cashmere is an investment, and with proper care, your pieces will stay soft, stylish, and luxurious for years to come. A little extra effort goes a long way—your wardrobe (and wallet) will thank you!