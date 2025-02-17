Capitalist Co-op or Legend of Love: A Valentine’s Day History

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ancient Beginnings

The origins of this holiday are convoluted, to say the least. No one is entirely sure where it started, but some of Valentine’s Day can be traced back to ancient Rome. One of the earliest links to the holiday is the festival of Lupercalia, a pagan celebration held between February 13th and 15th. The festival involved some unsavoury ritual sacrifices and matchmaking that aimed to promote fertility and ward off evil spirits.

The connection to St. Valentine comes a little later from multiple legends surrounding a man named Valentine who lived during the Roman Empire. The most popular story follows St. Valentine of Rome, a priest martyred in the 3rd century under Emperor Claudius II. Claudius banned marriages for young men because he thought single men would make better soldiers. Valentine, like some sort of ancient vigilante, defied this decree by secretly performing marriages for young lovers. Eventually, he was caught, imprisoned, and executed on February 14th. Before his death, it is said that he sent a farewell note to his lover and jailer’s daughter, signed “From your Valentine,” which is where we’ve adopted the phrase from today.

The Evolution of a Romantic Holiday

Valentine’s Day became associated with romantic love during the Middle Ages, mainly due to the influence of Geoffrey Chaucer, who linked the day to love in his 14th-century poem Parlement of Foules. By the 18th century, exchanging handwritten love notes was popular in England. During the 19th-century Industrial Revolution, American entrepreneur Esther Howland capitalized on this growing trend by mass-producing ornate Valentine’s Day cards, laying the foundation for the holiday’s commercialization.

In the 20th and 21st centuries, Valentine’s Day has undeniably become a commercial show. The holiday now extends way beyond cards to include chocolates, flowers, jewelry, and infamous Instagram posts. So evidently retailers, florists, and confectioners see significant spikes in sales during this time, with billions of dollars spent globally on Valentine’s-related purchases. Marketing campaigns, from what seems like every majior company, ensure that we feel compelled to buy that pink sweater or those chocolate hearts and this idea has been exacerbated by social media. While we scroll through all the couples – seeing who’s still together from the last obligatory partner post on national girlfriend day – there are ads for everything from holiday discounts to bathing suit collabs. I wonder what St. Valentine would think of Dippin Daisy’s partnering with Urban?

Love or Commerce

Cupid critics argue that modern Valentine’s Day is more about profit than passion, with societal pressures turning what was once a simple gesture of love into an expensive obligation. They view the holiday as a capitalist construct that benefits businesses more than couples. For others, Valentine’s Day can be an enjoyable way to show appreciation for your loved ones, whether romantic, platonic, or familial. While its history is rooted in ancient traditions and romantic legends, there is no denying that capitalism has played a significant role in shaping the modern version of Valentine’s Day. Perhaps the most authentic way to honor the day is to remember the spirit of St. Valentine and express genuine affection—no price tag required.

Personally, I think, like most things, Valentine’s Day is nuanced. This commercialization is no one’s fault but our own. We, as consumers, keep buying, perpetuating the hegemony of Hallmark and its counterparts. And while yes, love should be celebrated every day, not just on one commercially driven occasion, I do like the idea of designating a time for us to focus on connecting with those special people. Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to focus on material things but if you are someone who wants the fun frills and flowers from your partner then for the love of God do not try and be the girl who doesn’t care. Get. The. Roses. You deserve them.