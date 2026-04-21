Bring Back Casual Heels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up watching Pretty Little Liars, Gossip Girl, and Sex and the City, I believed that the protagonists’ Chanel bags, mini skirts, and heels were an accurate glimpse of adults’ everyday fashion. From sequin scarves to polka-dot prints, this style represented a whimsical approach to self-expression through creativity and color that has since been lost amid the dawn of minimalism and the desire for effortless chic, where throw-on trainers and solid basics have become closet staples. My style now aligns with a more relaxed, low-effort feminine look, and although I don’t envision myself turning up to the library next week wearing silver sequin boots, I am bored with wearing the same Sambas every day. If you, too, are looking to weave some of this high-effort, luxurious style into your own wardrobe, casual heels are the perfect way to blend high-low fashion, to elevate your outfit formula of jeans and a nice top into something that feels chic and gives you the confidence that wearing heels can bring. Here is my advice on pairing some comfy, low heels with your everyday pieces, as well as my favorite heels of the season to add to your Pinterest boards.

The CW

The Lower The Better



For better or for worse, St Andrews is a very different place from cities like New York, Paris, or London, and style must adapt accordingly. From the cobbled streets to long walks from DRA into town, wearing high heels casually is not realistic or desirable. Enter the low heel. They give you all the benefits of wearing heels, but they can actually be pretty comfy if you choose the right pair.

One of my favorite pairs of low heels having a moment on social media right now is the Coach sandal. The yellow Margot sandals are adorable and perfect for spring, or for a more classic color, I am obsessed with these brown bow kitten heels. Good quality heels don’t have to be super expensive, and with low heels being quite popular right now, there are several great options at a lower price point. These Mango kitten heels are so chic and under £40!

New Line Cinema

From Lectures to Post-Library Pub Trip: How to Style Casual Heels

If you find wearing heels with your everyday outfits a little intimidating and want to start with a smooth transition away from your favorite pair of sneakers, I think Mary Janes are the perfect starting point. Blending a low heel with a ballet flat, Mary Janes look great with a midi skirt and your favorite top, or a fitted cashmere jumper. These Mary Jane pumps from And Other Stories would pair perfectly with a darker-colored skirt for a classy spring outfit for heading to lectures or the library.

For those days spent in coffee shops studying or meeting friends for lunch, I am obsessed with a jeans-and-low-heels combo. You could stick with a classic color like brown or cream, styled with your favorite denim. I love double denim, and matching your Levis with a denim jacket and low heels is a great transitional look for heading out to dinner at the end of the day.

Moving into the evening and on to the Friday trips to the Adamson or your favorite pub for drinks with your friends, I think the classic jeans-and-nice-top formula can be upgraded with a pair of colorful heels. These Anthropologie heels are on sale, and they are my absolute favorite heels in store at the moment (currently sitting in my cart!). A pop of red, yellow, or blue on your heels is an easy way to lean into spring and summer colors without having to purchase a whole new wardrobe.

Whether your go-to outfit is jeans and a white tee or a mini skirt and cashmere, there is a pair of heels for everyone to elevate your everyday style without sacrificing comfort or making you feel overdressed. St Andrews fashion may be a little different from the sequins and glamour of Serena Van Der Woodsen and Carrie Bradshaw’s closets, but casual heels are the perfect opportunity to dip into this luxurious, high-effort look without actually putting much effort in at all.