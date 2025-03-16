Books, Booze & Brews: Sips & Stories from Trailblazing Women

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who runs the world? Girls—no doubt about it! Being a woman is a powerful, unstoppable and irreplaceable experience. But, let’s be real, sometimes it can also be downright exhausting. Nevertheless, through all the highs and lows, we’ve gained inspiring stories, voices that refuse to be silenced, and… drinks that make the ride of being a woman even sweeter! Nothing makes me prouder to be a woman than diving into the memoirs of fearless, trailblazing women who’ve shattered ceilings and rewritten the rules. And what better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than by raising a glass to their stories with a drink as bold as they are? So, pour yourself something delicious, turn the page, and toast to the women who lived loud, fought hard, and owned their power. Cheers to them—and to you!

Note: As these books are retellings of real people’s stories some of the content might be a bit upsetting. Please ensure you are comfortable before reading.

The former First Lady needs no introduction. A harrowing story from Chicago to Washington, Michelle Obama teaches every woman you truly can do anything you put your mind to! It is a testament to the power of resilience, hard work, and staying true to yourself in a world that constantly tries to define you. Obama openly shares her experience of navigating race, womanhood, ambition, and love. This is an honest account of the best and worst parts of life. Whether you need motivation, a reminder of your own strength, or just a beautiful story, Becoming is most certainly a must read!

Drink: THE Michelle Obama

A cocktail inspired by the one and only, THE Michelle Obama is a deliciously fresh drink that pays homage to the former first lady’s favourite colour. A perfect balance of strength and sweetness, this drink mirrors the essence of Becoming: a journey of self-discovery, grace under pressure, and moments of quiet strength.

Tea: Jasmine Green Tea

The delicate floral notes of jasmine blend beautifully with the smooth, earthy flavor of green tea—representing Michelle Obama’s graceful balance of strength and kindness throughout her memoir. Just like her journey, it’s refreshing, uplifting, and full of layered flavours that make each sip more enjoyable. Plus, it’s the perfect beverage to accompany moments of quiet reflection as you dive into her story.

I know why the Caged Bird Sings: Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou’s groundbreaking memoir I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings is a coming-of-age story about resilience, identity, and the strength of the human spirit. Growing up in the segregated South, young Maya faces racism, abandonment, and trauma, yet finds solace in literature and her own unshakeable voice. With lyrical prose and unflinching honesty, Angelou paints a vivid portrait of a girl who rises above hardship to discover self-worth and independence. A timeless classic, this memoir is a testament to courage, hope, and the power of storytelling.

Drink: Sorel Hibiscus Mule

At a time when African Americans were forbidden from reading or writing, the recipe for sorrel—also called the “red drink”—was preserved through generations by word of mouth. Honoring this rich legacy, Jackie Summers, the first Black American to receive a distiller’s license following the Prohibition, began bottling this liquor that has since become the most awarded liquor of 2022! It is a fresh twist on a Moscow mule and super easy to make for beginner cocktail makers.

Tea: Strawberry Sweet Iced Tea

If you’re looking for a refreshing, fruity twist on classic iced tea, I highly recommend trying this sweet tea from Pink Owl Kitchen! A delicious tea that combines the rich smooth flavours of black tea with the natural sweetness of the strawberries. Mixed together, this creates a deliciously balanced and refreshing drink. Especially with the upcoming warm weather, this is a staple for Spring and Summer!

The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: Evanna Lynch

In The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting, actress and activist Evanna Lynch shares a deeply personal and inspiring memoir about overcoming adversity, self-discovery, and the pursuit of creativity. Best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, Lynch opens up about her struggles with anorexia, the pressures of fame, and her journey toward healing. With raw honesty and poetic prose, she explores the complexities of ambition, identity, and the power of storytelling to transform lives. This deeply moving memoir is a testament to resilience, self-acceptance, and the beauty of embracing one’s true self.

Drink: The Luna Lovegood

'When diving into The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting, you need a cocktail that is just as dreamy, unexpected, and enchanting as Evanna Lynch. Plus, how better than to pay homage to one of Evannas most beloved characters – Luna Lovegood? This drink is not only easy to make but deliciously refreshing.

Tea: Chamomile & Honey Tea

A Chamomile & Honey Tea is a perfect match for the memoir’s themes of healing and self-acceptance. Chamomile is known for its calming, restorative properties, while honey adds warmth and a touch of sweetness—symbolizing self-compassion and growth. Much like Evanna’s journey, chamomile tea is about finding peace within oneself. It’s a drink that soothes the soul and reminds us of the beauty in embracing who we are.

The Third Gilmore Girl: Kelly Bishop

For all of my Gilmore Girls fans, this one’s for you! Kelly Bishop, AKA the Emily Gilmore, reflects on her time as the iconic matriarch of Hertford, Connecticut. She also takes us through her storied career from winning a Tony Award for her turn in the original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line to her memorable performance as Jennifer Grey’s mother in Dirty Dancing. This is a fun, inspiring story about a woman paving her way in a demanding career. It is a masterclass in resilience, ambition, and reinvention.

Drink: Espresso Martini

Emily Gilmore is the epitome of grace, always impeccably dressed, poised, and hosting sophisticated parties! But beneath her refined exterior, she has a sharp wit and a deep love for tradition—something that an Espresso Martini embodies perfectly. My personal favorite place for an espresso martini is the Physician. Also, is it really a Gilmore Girls drink unless it’s got coffee?

Tea: Chai Latte

If you’re settled on reading about Kelly Bishop, there’s no better companion than a Chai Latte—a drink that’s as warm, spiced, and complex as the woman herself. Taste has such delicious chai teas and, if you really want to Gilmore Girl-ify it, make it a Dirty Chai with a shot of espresso!

If you’re up for a heavier read, walk inside the walls of some of Britain’s toughest prisons where Dr. Amanda Brown treats inmates. Dr. Amanda Brown is a GP at a large womens-only prison. From violent offenders to those battling mental illness, she provides care to society’s most forgotten. In this raw and eye-opening memoir, Dr. Brown shares the heartbreaking, shocking, and sometimes uplifting stories of the prisoners she helped—revealing the humanity hidden behind the headlines. The Prison Doctor is a compassionate look at life behind bars from the woman who sees it all.

Drink: The IV Drip

Due to the content of this biography I will be recommending a mocktail, and what better mocktail than this IV Drip—a medical themed drink with delicious flavours and a fun presentation! My own personal creation, this drink is a fun way to spruce up your drink!

3 oz coconut water

2 oz cucumber juice

1 oz fresh lime juice

½ oz agave syrup

Sparkling water to top

Ice, mint garnish

Instructions: Mix ingredients in a glass, top with sparkling water, and garnish with mint. Serve in a clear pouch for an IV bag effect!

Tea: Ginger Tea

Ginger tea is more than just a refreshing beverage—it’s packed with powerful health benefits that can improve your overall well-being. Thus, it makes for the perfect drink to match a book all about medicine! My personal favorite is ginger tea with a dash of lemon especially during the springtime.

At the end of the day, a good book and drink have something in common—they impart a profound feeling. Whether it’s inspired, empowered, or simply comforted, these memoirs remind us of the power of owning our stories and embracing our journey as women. So, whether you’re sipping, savoring, or simply soaking in their wisdom, let these books be a reminder of the power of women.

Here’s to the incredible females who came before us, the ones making history now, and the ones yet to write their chapters. Cheers!