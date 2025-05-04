Books Booze and Brews: Summer Reading Sorted!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days grow longer and the UV gets higher, it’s time to pack your bag with more than just sunscreen and sunglasses. Thus summer, we are pairing page-turners with perfect pours. Whether you are lounging by a lake, sitting on a hammock, or even enjoying your very own garden, summer is the perfect opportunity to catch up on your ambitious reading goal that often gets overlooked during the stress of the school year. Here are five captivating combinations of books and drinks to keep your mind stimulated, your body relaxed, and your taste buds happy!

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Jenny Han

First crushes, family traditions, and the magic of growing up—The Summer I Turned Pretty is everything we love about summer distilled into one unforgettable story. Set against the backdrop of sun-soaked beach houses and hazy August nights, Jenny Han captures that tender, bittersweet moment when everything starts to change.

Whether you’re reliving your own teenage summers or just want to get swept up in the kind of nostalgic, emotional story that pairs perfectly with a warm breeze and a cold drink, this book will tug at your heart in all the right ways. It’s not just a love triangle—it’s about the bonds we build, the memories that shape us, and the summers we never forget. And yes—I’m so excited for the next season of the TV adaptation! If you haven’t read the book yet, now’s the perfect time to dive in before the last chapter unfolds on screen.

Warning: May cause longing for your first love and a desperate urge to find a beach house!

Drink: Pomegranate Margarita

To capture the sweet and tangy spirit of The Summer I Turned Pretty, sip on a Pomegranate Margarita—a vibrant twist on the classic, with the rich, tart flavor of pomegranate adding a touch of complexity to the smooth, zesty margarita. It’s the perfect drink for a summer of first loves, salty air, and endless sunsets by the beach. This drink became increasingly popular with the release of the television adaptation as Conrad, Jeremiah, and Belly mixed a few of these throughout the summer!

Tea: Sparkling Watermelon Green Tea Lemonade

For a non-alcoholic twist, go for a Sparkling Watermelon Green Tea Lemonade—light, fruity, and hydrating, just like the carefree days at Cousins Beach. The combination of watermelon and lemonade will transport you right to that perfect summer moment when everything feels a little magical.

Call Me By Your Name – André Aciman

Call Me by Your Name isn’t just a love story, it’s a meditation on desire, memory, and the kind of summer that alters your soul forever. Set in the golden heat of the Italian Riviera, the novel follows 17-year-old Elio as he experiences a life-changing romance with Oliver, a charismatic American houseguest.

André Aciman’s prose is drenched in sun, music, and sensuality, capturing the ache of first love and the haunting beauty of its impermanence. It’s not just about falling in love with someone—it’s about falling in love with a moment, a feeling, a version of yourself. If you want a summer read that’s intensely emotional, intellectually rich, and achingly beautiful, this one will stay with you long after the last page.

Drink: Peach Bellini

To match the passionate and intoxicating atmosphere of Call Me by Your Name, enjoy a “Peach Bellini”—a blend of fresh peach purée and sparkling Prosecco that mirrors the lush Italian summer and the sweet, fleeting romance between Elio and Oliver. It’s a drink that’s as elegant and full of emotion as their story.

Tea: Peach Iced Tea

Indulge in a Peach Iced Tea—sweet, refreshing, and perfect for sipping on a warm day while basking in the timeless beauty of the Italian countryside. The delicate peach notes bring out the same sensual, bittersweet longing found in the pages of this unforgettable novel.

Love & Gelato – Jenna Evans Welch

If you’re craving a story full of sunshine, romance, and the sweet taste of Italy, Love & Gelato is the perfect escape. An adventure full of new friendships, a stunning Italian landscape, and a charming love story that will melt your heart (like a scoop of gelato on a hot day).This charming coming-of-age novel weaves together the magic of Italy, family secrets, and the feeling of falling in love for the first time. Whether you’re dreaming of a Mediterranean getaway or simply want a book that will make you feel like you’re strolling through cobblestone streets with gelato in hand, this is the perfect pick for your summer reading list.

Best enjoyed with: A scoop (or two) of your favorite gelato and a warm afternoon breeze.

Drink: Limoncello Spritz

To capture the sweet, sun-kissed romance of Love & Gelato, sip on a “Limoncello Spritz”—a refreshing mix of limoncello, prosecco, and soda water that’ll transport you straight to the cobblestone streets of Tuscany. It’s light, zesty, and full of sunny Italian charm, just like Lina’s journey of love, loss, and gelato.

Tea: Iced Lemonade with Raspberry Tea

Try a delicious Iced Lemonade with a Splash of Raspberry tea—a tangy, fruity drink that’s perfect for a summer afternoon, as sweet and vibrant as a gelato cone in the Italian sun.

The Talented Mr. Ripley – Patricia Highsmith

Looking for a summer thriller that will have you hooked from the first page? The Talented Mr. Ripley is the perfect blend of sun-drenched European glamour and dark, twisted suspense. Set against the stunning backdrops of Italy and France, this psychological thriller follows Tom Ripley, a charming yet dangerous con artist, as he seduces his way into the high life—using lies, deception, and even murder to secure his place among the rich and powerful.

This isn’t your typical beach read, but if you’re in the mood for a suspenseful, psychologically rich story with plenty of sun-soaked locales, The Talented Mr. Ripley will take you on a thrilling ride. Expect to be captivated by Ripley’s sinister charm as he weaves his web of lies, all while lounging by the Mediterranean coast.

Drink: Negroni

To match the sun-soaked yet sinister vibe of The Talented Mr. Ripley, indulge in a “Negroni”—the perfect drink for a summer of deception and danger. With its bold mix of gin, vermouth, rosso, and Campari, it’s as smooth and sophisticated as Tom Ripley himself, but with a bitter edge that hints at the dark secrets beneath the surface.

Tea: Iced Espresso Tonic with ginger tea

A refreshing, slightly bitter concoction, an Iced Espresso Tonic mixed with ginger tea will keep you sharp as you follow Ripley’s every calculated move. The bright espresso with the effervescence of tonic mirrors the stark contrast of Italy’s beautiful landscape and Tom’s darker ambitions.

The Summer of Broken Rules – K. L. Walther

If you’re looking for a perfect summer read full of family drama, romance, and the excitement of breaking all the rules, A Summer of Broken Rules is your next must-read. The story follows Meredith, a teen who heads to her family’s annual beach house getaway after losing her sister and feeling stuck in a world full of unspoken grief. But this summer is different—Meredith decides to take risks, break the family’s rules, and finally face the unspoken truths that have haunted her.

This heartwarming story is filled with fun summer activities, late-night confessions, and the kind of romance that feels like a first kiss on a warm, salty breeze. It’s the perfect mix of heartfelt moments, family dynamics, and emotional growth, all set against a stunning beach backdrop. If you love a story about self-discovery, adventure, and maybe a little rule-breaking, A Summer of Broken Rules will capture your heart.

Drink: Citrus Spritz

To match the rebellious, sun-soaked vibe of A Summer of Broken Rules, how about a cocktail that breaks a few rules of its own? Try a “Citrus Spritz,” a refreshing blend of Aperol, sparkling wine, and a splash of fresh orange juice—light, zesty, and a little bit daring, just like Meredith’s summer of self-discovery.

Tea: Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade

Sip on an Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade. It is a cool, tangy, and slightly sweet drink that perfectly captures the carefree, rebellious spirit of A Summer of Broken Rules. With its refreshing burst of peach and the subtle kick of green tea, it’s the kind of drink that keeps you energized through sun-drenched afternoons and long games of capture the flag. Whether you’re lounging on a porch swing, sprawled out on a beach towel, or flipping pages between family gatherings and summer crushes, this vibrant drink is the perfect companion for a story about breaking old habits, embracing new beginnings, and savoring every golden moment of summer.

Whatever your summer story looks like, don’t forget that a fun book and the right drink can be the perfect way to wind down and treat yourself after a stressful school year. Just remember to hydrate, wear your sunscreen, and take this moment to celebrate you and all of your hard work. Enjoy every sip and story during your summer session and I will see you next year for more Books, Booze, and Brews! Cheers to a brilliant summer!