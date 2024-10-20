The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

“By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”

Although the witches in Macbeth may have been referencing the evil Macbeth approaching, the season of Halloween often beacons us with a similar chilling embrace. Full of ghosts, the supernatural, and occasionally a clown, Halloween is when everyone’s fears are brought to life.

What could be better this Halloween season than curling up with a hauntingly good book? In this edition of Books, Booze, and Brews, I will share a list of spooky Halloween recommendations that will send a chill down your spine. Prepare yourself for eerie atmospheres, creepy characters, and a lot of mystery in this Halloween reading list, which will surely delight—and terrify—every kind of reader.

The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris

Although highly recognizable for the 1991 film, the novel The Silence of the Lambs is a frightful tale of FBI agent Clarice Starling and serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter. A startling page-turner, Harris writes a chilling murder mystery blended with a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase. I personally find Lecter’s story fascinating and at times horrifically diverting. This story will leave you questioning who is the villain and who is not.

Cocktail: Hello Clarise

The bitter flavour of Angostura mixed with sharp lemon creates a strong cocktail that matches the potent theme of the novel. The drink’s taste will leave you just as satisfied as the chilling, famous line “Hello Clarice,” after which the cocktail is named.

Tea: Lapsang Souchong

This tea has a distinctly dark and smokey flavour that mirrors the dark and intensified mood of the novel. The tea’s deep and slightly unsettling aroma naturally complements the atmosphere created by Hannibal Lecter’s chilling presence. This is one of my personal favourites when reading chilling novels like this as it really helps to set the tone and make the atmospheric ambiance come to life– for better or for worse.

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

A telling gothic horror, The Haunting of Hill House explores the psychological and supernatural terrors surrounding four seeker guests at a haunted mansion.

Cocktail: Haunting Mules

A Haunting drink for a haunted house, this spooky twist on a Moscow mule will pair frighteningly with the story’s setting. The sweet apple and ginger flavours will help to lighten up the mood following such a scary story. It is always fun to take a twist on a classic cocktail to make it more seasonably appropriate.

Tea: Smoky Russian Caravan

This black tea blend has a strong taste that echoes the ominous and oppressive atmosphere of the haunted Hill House. Its rich, lingering smokiness evokes a sense of mystery and unease, much like the novel’s eerie setting and psychological suspense. It will enhance the mood of isolation and dread, making it a fitting companion for such a chilling story.

Frankenstein by Mary Shelly

A Halloween classic, Frankenstein is a must-read during the spooky season. Although less terrifying but equally thrilling, Frankenstein captivates readers like no other, matching the dark mood of the October atmosphere. A bonus is a visit to the Frankenstein bar in Edinburgh, which is guaranteed to wrap up the thematic Halloween story.

Cocktail: Frankenstein’s Fizz

This drink’s playful and vibrant feel counters the story’s ​​severe and dark plot of the story. One delicious sip after the other, you impress Victor with your impressive chemistry mixing skills.

Tea: Gunpowder Green Tea

This robust green tea reflects the novel’s intense exploration of creation, power, and the dark consequences of scientific ambition. The firm, almost metallic flavour mirrors the novel’s themes of industrialism, scientific experimentation, and the tension between nature and technology. This is one of my favourite green tea’s specifically for it’s competitive flavour blends.

Carrie by Stephen King

It would not be a Halloween list without the king of Halloween himself, Stephen King. Carrie is one of his finest, a thrilling account of murder and the supernatural. The book is a page-turner and will leave you terrified after finishing.

Cocktail: Bloody Carrie

A twist on the famous Bloody Mary, a Bloody Carrie is the perfect drink to sip on while reading this Stephen King book. The sharp flavours help to energise the reader as they embark on this twisted journey with Carrie. Although I am normally not a fan of Bloody Mary Cocktails, the spicy twist of this version makes it a nice alternative to your standard drink.

Tea: Hibiscus Tea

This bottomless red herbal tea mirrors the intense emotions and dramatic story, especially with its vivid colour that evokes blood—a central symbol in the novel. It’s tart and sharp flavours mirror Carrie’s emotional turmoil and the explosive climax of the novel.

The Exorcist by William Peter Blattly

The Final novel on this list is The Exorcist, a chilling story about the paranormal. Actress and mother Chris MacNeil deals with abnormal difficulties with her daughter Regan. This story is truly terrifying and a must-read for Halloween. I highly recommend giving the 1973 film a watch after reading the book for an extra scare.

Cocktail: Devils Margarita

How better to read about demons than with a demon-themed cocktail by your side? A spicy take on the Margarita, this cocktail will spark your imagination as you read Chris’s story. As someone who loves Margaritas I hate that they often are reserved for the warmer months. This unique twist on the classic cocktail makes it a perfect fall drink.

Tea: Licorice Root Tea

This herbal tea has a naturally sweet but slightly bitter flavour, symbolising the pulling duality between light and darkness central to the novel’s possession and spiritual warfare themes. With its slight medicinal taste, Licorice Root, combined with the eerie atmosphere, will leave the reader astonished at the novel’s conclusion.

Whether you pick the startling Dr. Lecter or poor Chris MacNeil, this Halloween must-read list will be sure to frighten up your bookshelf. Especially in a place like St. Andrews, having a good list of Halloween reads makes staying in such an eerie town that much more enjoyable. Whether it be cozying up with your book in bed after a long day at the library or making a little book club with friends these Halloween reads are a perfect way to enhance the season.