Board & Beautiful: How to build the Ultimate Charcuterie Board

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

There’s something undeniably perfect about a well-crafted charcuterie board. When executed well, it is the ultimate representation of both elegance and ease; the perfect feast for both the palate and the eyes. Whether you’re hosting a cozy wine night, celebrating a birthday, or simply looking for an excuse to gather your favorite girls, a charcuterie board sets the tone for a relaxed, indulgent evening. Think less stress, more satisfaction. Here is an easy guide to building a perfect board for your next get-together.

I think one of the greatest misconceptions about charcuterie nights is that you need the most expensive board. Although you can splurge on a beautiful set of cheese knives and boards, I find that for beginners there are amazing affordable options to get into the art of charcuterie making. Here are some of my favourites:

The key to creating a board that impresses is balance. Start with the foundation: cheese. Aim for variety here—textures, flavours, and even colors. A creamy brie or tangy goat cheese offers a soft and spreadable contrast to sharper, more aged options like Manchego or an aged cheddar. For those feeling a little bold, a wedge of blue cheese or gorgonzola adds depth and character. Three to five cheeses are plenty, depending on the size of your group.

Next, layer in the meat options. Cured meats like prosciutto and salami are classic for a reason—they’re savory, salty, and pair beautifully with both wine and cheese. Try folding thin slices into ribbons or even shaping them into roses. Yes, you can make meat into flowers—thank youTikTok tutorials! A little spice goes a long way too, so consider something like soppressata for a subtle kick.

No board is complete without something to pile everything on. Crackers and bread are your trusty sidekicks here. My biggest tip here is to offer a variety—from crunchy crostini to delicate crackers. A seeded flatbread or multigrain crisp adds visual and textural interest. When thinking of bases, think texture, texture, texture! I always like to make sure I have at least one bread, one cracker, and one crisp option.

Once you’ve built the savoury foundation, it’s time to bring in a little sweetness and colour. Fresh fruits like grapes, strawberries, and figs add a natural elegance and a burst of freshness. Dried fruits—think apricots, dates, or cherries—provide that chewy, candy-like contrast. When picking what fruits to include I always say let the season decide. Although this rule is applicable to all sections of the board, and of course the wine, when picking fruits think of what season it is and how your board can reflect that. And of course, let’s be honest, no girls’ night is complete without a little chocolate, so sprinkle in some dark chocolate almonds or chocolate-covered espresso beans for a decadent twist.

To balance the richness of the cheese and meat, add something pickled or briny. Cornichons, olives, and marinated artichokes bring acidity and texture to the board. A handful of roasted nuts—perhaps rosemary almonds or candied pecans—offer both crunch and a hit of umami. This mix of flavors keeps every bite interesting and satisfying.

Don’t forget the spreads! These are the hidden gems of the board. A dollop of fig jam, a swirl of truffle honey, or a bold grainy mustard brings everything together and elevates even the simplest bite. Serve them in little bowls with tiny spoons or spreaders for that extra pop of charm. This is such a small detail that always get the loudest praise when making my boards. Especially with dry foods and cheeses, it is nice to layer the consistencies with a good spread.

Now it’s time for what I think is the fun part: the garnish. This is where your board becomes more than just food—but a statement piece. Fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary, a few edible flowers, or even sprigs of lavender can add a 3-dimensional flair.

My most important tip: your charcuterie board should feel like a reflection of your style. It’s not just about what’s on the board—it’s about the vibe you create around it. So make sure whatever you choose reflects you in both flavours and presentation. So pour a glass of wine, kick off your shoes, and let the cheese and conversation flow!