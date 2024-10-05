Black History Month UK: What to Do and What to Know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the United Kingdom, October marks the start of Black History Month. Originally conceived in the United States by historian Carter G Woodson as “Negro History Week,” Black History Month has become a global phenomenon that celebrates the achievements of the African diaspora and encourages Black people to take pride in their roots.

Black History Month was first celebrated in the UK in 1987 to celebrate 150 years since slavery was abolished in the British Caribbean. Akyaaba Addai-Sebo, a Ghanaian refugee who arrived in the UK in 1984, was the driving force behind British Black History Month, and worked with the Greater London Council’s Ethnic Minorities Unit to organize it. October was chosen for the celebration of Black history to both commemorate when African leaders often meet to discuss important issues and coincide with the start of the school year. Each year Black History Month has a different theme. This year, the theme for Black History Month is “Reclaiming Narratives.”

During Black History Month, local and national organizations host events spotlighting Black leaders past and present. Museum exhibitions, performances, and a national poetry competition are some examples of the wide array of activities that highlight the Black experience in the UK.

While at St Andrews, students can engage the School of History’s Black History Month program. Alongside an annual lecture, themed poster exhibits can also be expected.

In Scotland, the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights spearheads Black History Month efforts. This year, they kicked off Black History Month in Dundee and Glasgow, opening exhibitions about each respective city’s ties to slavery. There are more events throughout the month, in all areas of Scotland. The St Andrews School of History celebrates Black History Month by hosting a lecture and themed exhibits. For those who may not be able to travel outside of St Andrews, Paxton House has an online trail tour explaining the manor’s ties to slavery. Additionally, Radio Awaz will have a Black History Month program on from 10am to 12pm every Saturday for all of October.

For students looking to engage with Black culture throughout the year, St Andrews is home to groups that will allow them to do just that. The BAME (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic) Student Union hosts events throughout the year to connect Black students to each other, provide support, and advocate for Black issues. Additionally, the African Caribbean Society (ACS), also works to foster a strong community among Black students and promote Black issues. Both BAME and ACS are positive contributors to the St Andrews community, and are available for students who want to learn more about Black spaces and issues.

During Black History Month, it is important to remember the impact the Black community has had on British culture, and acknowledge the progress that still needs to be made for true racial equity and equality. There are many ways to support the Black community, including: buying from Black-owned businesses, attending presentations on Black history, and recognizing injustice. Black History Month is a great time to reflect and act.

To learn more about Black History Month and supporting the Black community in Scotland, follow these links:

Black History Month UK: https://www.blackhistorymonth.org.uk/

Black Owned Business Directory: https://www.afrobiz.uk/scotland

CRER Black History Month Event Calendar: https://www.blackhistorymonthscotland.org/whats-on