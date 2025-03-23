The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Evolution and Representation of the “Strong Female Lead” in Hollywood and what it means for women today.

From Suits to Sex and the City, Olivia Wilde to Oprah Winfrey, and all the aspects in between, the representation of women in Hollywood (both on the screen and off) are varying with the times and fluctuating as the big screen grows alongside a changing social culture. So much of the dynamics of gender roles and stereotypes in renditions of career-focused women has changed. Now, we question how representative of women in the workplace is Hollywood through their creations of cookie-cutter ‘strong female leads’?

2024 and 2025 have introduced new definitions of female roles to mainstream media, and what it means to become the ‘main character.’ Hollywood has long been a powerful vehicle for shaping societal expectations—from the boardroom to the battlefield, female characters have transformed how women define and create the perceptions of themselves through the representations of whom Hollywood creates as role models. However, the evolution of the strong female lead reflects both progress and persistent challenges in the entertainment industry. Today, we are still redefining our perceptions of femininity and strength as we create cohesion between these traits.

Evolution of the Strong Female Lead

The idea of a strong female protagonist is not a new one, but its definition has shifted over time. In early Hollywood, strong women were often depicted in supporting roles—resilient yet ultimately secondary to their male counterparts. Classic film noir in the 1940s introduced femme fatales, intelligent and independent, yet often vilified. By the 1970s and 1980s, a shift began with characters like Ellen Ripley in Alien and Sarah Connor in The Terminator, who demonstrated physical strength and resilience, proving women could be action heroes too.

The 1990s and early 2000s saw an expansion of this archetype, with leads like Erin Brockovich (played by Julia Roberts) showcasing intelligence and true ‘realness’ of being a heroine in one’s own life. Meanwhile, Buffy the Vampire Slayer revolutionized television by blending supernatural action with the true reality of being a teenage girl- bringing a face and a voice to the category of teenage girls off the screen that constantly seek a need for representation.

Today, strong female leads represent the push for diversity more than ever. Characters such Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road and Shuri in Black Panther are emblematic of modern heroines who embody dynamics of strength and compassion, alongside leads in series like Killing Eve, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Queen’s Gambit, all of which feature women who are not defined by their relationships to men but by their own ambitions, struggles, and successes.

The Impact Beyond the Screen

As the industry expands and the understanding of the importance of genuine diversity and honest representations grows, further importance grows to not just represent women, but represent them well. Truly, the main issue with the female lead is—despite her poised relatability—she still feels out of reach to many of the women watching her. Diversity is touched upon, yet ‘realness’ never fully becomes its full potential. According to the researchers involved with the “Celluloid Ceiling” Report in breaking down the top grossing movies, women accounted for only 16% of the directors who worked on the top 250 films of last year—the same percentage from the previous year. When they zoomed in to look at the top 100 films though, representation for women directors decreased, dipping from 14% in 2023 to 11% last year.

There is a link between strong female characters and the fact that women are creating them—the only people that can understand the amount of factors involved in the way women are perceived as well as their creations in the world are women themselves. Greta Gerwig’s portrayal of teenage angst in Lady Bird unpacks the fragility of strength and the deep-seated love, heartache, and moments of being lost that come alongside being a teenage girl existing in the world, reaching decades beyond male representations of the very same character archetypes existing in entertainment. Furthermore, the release of Bridget Jones’ Baby expands beyond the entertainment industry in its representation of a woman in a state that Hollywood has previously deemed ‘past their prime’, and light years beyond what critics previously deemed as an unacceptable form of representation. The demand for women protagonists increases the demand for women in positions of leadership as well, creating a new reality for women in Hollywood that is only growing.

The portrayal of strong female leads extends beyond entertainment—it influences workplace dynamics and societal expectations. Seeing women in positions of power and authority on screen can inspire real-world change, encouraging women to challenge outdated gender stereotypes. And in the rise of social media, and the concept of the ‘work-fluencer’ having realistically strong female characters is more important than ever. There is nothing novel about beauty standards, yet the reach of them stretches so much further—proving how necessary it is for the industry to push for real representations of the strong female lead.

What Happens Next?

The representation of strong female leads in Hollywood has come a long way from its early days, yet there is still need for growth. A truly strong female character is not defined solely by her physical abilities but by her depth, complexity, and relatability. This demand for true representation continues to create opportunities. In 2024, women accounted for 20% of writers working on 2024’s 250 top-grossing films, the report noted, , marking a 7% increase since the “Celluloid Ceiling” study was first conducted in 1998. As Hollywood continues to evolve, so too must its portrayal of women—ensuring that strength is not just about wielding a sword or winning a fight, but about resilience, intelligence, and the power to inspire change both on and off the screen.