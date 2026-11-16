This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our Brief Look into the CATWALK ‘27 Launch Party

The evening of Friday, November 6th, began as many nights do here in St Andrews: a gaggle of young people dressed to the nines, their sharply tailored silhouettes shivering in the cold autumnal air, patiently waiting to gather together and crowd onto a shuttle bus. The destination of said shuttle bus was similarly nothing too shocking or out of the ordinary. A fashion show (or the launch of one) is a common fixture on a St Andrews student’s weekly agenda. And yet, despite its somewhat regular beginnings, the night soon proved quite irregular indeed.

Hosted at the ivy-clad Rufflets Hotel on the outskirts of town, the event was perfectly suited to the night’s events. As opposed to paying homage to the traditional, linear or superficial runway, CATWALK’s guests were invited on an interactive walk-through, a stylised sequence of domesticity. Audience members moved through mock rooms of a ‘house’, including a Dressing Room, a Kitchen, an Office, a Dining Room, and finally a Bedroom. Each ‘room’ offered a new cast of models, attire, and distinct mood.

The choreography was intricate and carefully rehearsed. Interestingly, it appeared to many audience members that, beyond merely presenting fashion, the staging of the show was itself a commentary on power, gender roles, and the complex dynamics of living in today’s society. Female characters were portrayed as somewhat servile, catering to their male counterparts. Specifically, it began by dressing them in the first stage, serving them in the second, then flirting with them, and ultimately reaching a pinnacle of objectification and personal conflict. The social commentary was clever and highly nuanced, a compelling way to illustrate the long-awaited theme of CATWALK ‘27: sonder. John Koenig first coined the term to describe “the awareness that everyone around you is the main character of their own story, but to you they’re just extras in the background.” Just as male characters neglect to see their female counterparts as individuals, we may selfishly neglect to consider others beyond our own lives.

The CATWALK team had been working on this project since early September, and their dedication clearly came to fruition. After speaking with some models, it was evident the most treasured aspect of the show was not merely the final result, but the deep camaraderie built throughout the process. By transforming attendees into voyeurs within intimate scenes of ordinary life, it may be possible to reconcile with this notion of sonder. The St Andrews community eagerly awaits to see how such an abstract theme will manifest itself in a runway show, or, better yet, another journey through the eyes of another character.