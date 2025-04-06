Bad Bunny, Bachata and Beginning a New Hobby; Here’s Why You Should Learn How to Latin Dance!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since the boom of bad bunny’s new album, Dtmf, my tiktok for-you-page has been flooded with people trying to salsa along to hit songs “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” and “NUEVAYoL.” While I am excited for Bad Bunny’s growth in popularity, I wonder if people realise that Latin dancing is so much more than just a trend.

I first started dancing when I lived in Spain. I remember my first real taste of it well. My friend took me to a beach club in the Spanish city Benicàssim, and I could hear the music and laughter as soon as I got out of the car. The night consisted of me fumbling around, spinning until I almost fell over, and frequently apologising to my poor partners – who were kind enough to laugh it off. That is one of the best things about the Latin dancing community, they are so supportive and encouraging of anyone who is starting out.

I wasn’t sure if I could relive this experience once I left Spain, but it turns out Latin dancing is everywhere. Despite originating in Latin America, primarily The Dominican Republic and Cuba, salsa and bachata has surpassed borders when it comes to countries and languages. In my experience, the Latin dance community fosters a warm learning environment no matter where you are. I worked in Ireland after Spain and went to Sunday classes, as well as social dances in a little alleyway off Grafton Street. I learned so much there, something which I never expected from Ireland. Then, when I returned to university, I joined the St Andrews Salsa and Bachata Society (instagram: sta_salsabachata), which I will be President of in the next academic year.

Despite a year of not running, the Salsa and Bachata Society started up again this year as a new society. The society re-started from nothing but a group of girls chatting in their living room about how they love to dance but quickly gained favor as the Best New Society in the union awards. When asked how she feels about the achievement, President Rosalia says; “To receive it gives me such happiness as it really reflects our genuine growth.” The society now includes classes for intermediates and beginners, in addition to cali-style salsa classes. I only hope this progress continues. When asked why beginners should join, Beginners Rep Esme responded, “You need no background experience” adding that “it will be the highlight of your university experience.”

The classes currently take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in 601 club. However, even if you can’t make these dates, your Latin dancing dreams do not have to be over. It is a worthwhile hobby even if it is just teaching yourself in your living room with YouTube tutorials. Right now, these videos are on the rise on TikTok due to Bad Bunny’s new album (worth a listen by the way). Then, once you have learned the basics, the best next step is social dancing. This can be daunting, as it often looks like everyone knows what they are doing. After all, social dancing is improvised. It consists of grabbing a partner and connecting through the music. For it to look that good, surely everybody must be an expert, right? Well, it turns out that is not always the case. It takes a bit of practice, some musical knowledge, and a lot of trust. Once you understand how Latin music works, how the slower parts usually consist of sensual bachata and the faster parts are frequently made up of turns, it becomes easier to know what to expect. Apart from that, if you dance with someone with a proficient level of experience, they can lead you and guide your body into doing the right things. Effectively, sometimes you are just there to make it look pretty.

So, now that we have established the accessibility of learning salsa and bachata, what are the benefits of learning it? Firstly, it is amazing for your mental and physical health. My little trick is that whenever I’m sad, I put on some music and dance. Have you ever tried to cry while dancing? It’s next to impossible, trust me. In terms of physical health, dancing is a workout! I once attempted to do three classes on a Tuesday night and was wiped out! Plus, it’s much more fun than going to the gym in my opinion!

Most importantly however, is the sense of community and friendships made through dance. As I’ve said, Latin dance is everywhere, meaning people from all over the world know how to do it. This provides opportunities to get to know so many people from a wide range of cultures and backgrounds. I have met some incredible people through dance from Senegal to the Dominican Republic, and France to Ireland. While it is a Latin dance, it is not limited to only Latinos, so never feel like it is not something you can do. I used to think that as a Scottish girl my dancing would be limited to ceilidhs at the occasional wedding. I could not have been more wrong. Salsa and bachata is such a huge part of my life now and – as Esme said: it truly has been one of the highlights of my university experience. So, I strongly encourage you to try it if you’re looking for a new hobby, especially if you’re reading this from St Andrews, because the society here consists of some of the most amazing people I know!