Bachelorette, Bar Stools, and Bloggers: The Taylor Frankie Paul of it All

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have been anywhere near the internet over the past two weeks, you have heard of Taylor Frankie Paul. The influencer-turned-reality star has been caught up in a whirlwind of scandal while seemingly on the cusp of a career breakthrough. After documenting her life on TikTok and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she was chosen as the newest Bachelorette, but after reports of a domestic disturbance involving her ex-boyfriend and the father of her youngest child surfaced, her season was canceled. This led to a video from a previous domestic incident to resurface online, and became a gateway to the many reports and opinions floating around. This article is dedicated to reporting only the facts.

Origins

Taylor Frankie Paul (TFP for this article) gained fame as a founding member of “MomTok,” a group of Utah-based moms who made TikTok content. What set these women apart was not only their defiance of traditional Mormon values but also the drama they were involved in. While initially a popular but somewhat niche corner of the internet, “MomTok” went viral after TFP admitted to swinging with other members of the group on TikTok live. Immediately, the world was captivated by this group of influencers who were sleeping with each other’s husbands, although it is important to note that not all of MomTok was involved. The scandal did, however, lead to the Hulu Original Series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (SLOMW), which follows the women of “MomTok” as they balance new opportunities and dynamics within the group.

The First Arrest

The show almost ended before it started, when, during the early stages of filming, TFP got arrested following a domestic incident involving Dakota Mortenson, who at that point was her boyfriend. While the world did not see footage of the incident, there were rumors that her daughter was injured during it, and footage of TFP’s arrest was included in SLOMW, which saw filming paused for multiple months while TFP dealt with the legal system. Since the incident, TFP has admitted to being the aggressor and has ultimately had a son named Ever True with Mortenson.

Relationship with Dakota Mortenson

Toxic is an understatement when describing the relationship between TFP and Dakota. Throughout SLOMW, we see glimpses of their dynamic, which includes cheating (by Mortenson), blowout fights, acceptance that they need to stay away from each other, and the inevitable reunion. The pair know they are bad for each other, but they just can’t stay away, culminating in TFP potentially sleeping with Mortenson before leaving for The Bachelorette. Of course, the pair are bonded by their son, but SLOMW watchers see them continue a vicious cycle that only leads to more heartbreak and strain on their friend group.

TFP’s Mental State

To the public’s knowledge, TFP’s behaviors are the result of a traumatic childhood that includes an absent father and religious shame. It is not fair to diagnose people or fully speculate on someone’s mental state, but TFP has displayed seemingly erratic behaviors while on SLOMW and has admitted that even she cannot explain some of the decisions she has made. It is clear that TFP feels deeply, which is why her relationship with Mortenson hurts her so much: she even opened season 3 of SLOMW by returning from a residential retreat to focus on healing past wounds. As TFP will tell you, she has to address how her past is influencing her present.

Where We Are Now

On March 26, 2026, filming for season 5 of SLOMW was paused after reports of another domestic incident between TFP and Mortenson came out. After reports of this new incident, video footage emerged of not only TFP physically attacking Mortenson, but of her injuring her daughter during the attack. This video shocked the public, but the reaction that followed was complicated. While most people agreed that the child should not have been injured, the public has been torn over who to blame. Regardless, in the wake of the recent developments, ABC has decided not to air TFP’s season of The Bachelorette.

Narcissistic Abuse, Gender Standards, and Culpability

Many people have characterized TFP’s treatment at the hands of Mortenson as narcissistic abuse. As seen on SLOMW, Mortenson consistently blames his poor behavior on TFP and claims to love her unconditionally while cheating on her constantly with people in their circle. Arguments between the pair often focus on their relationship status and on justifying specific behaviors, and while both speak poorly of each other to their friends, only Mortenson has shown any ability to move on from the relationship. Narcissistic abusers often push their victims to the brink in hopes that when their victim finally lashes out, the abuser’s treatment of them is considered justifiable. Many have argued that TFP’s assault on Mortenson, which Mortenson recorded, exemplifies that phenomenon.

That being said, physical violence is never okay, and TFP’s reaction to intense emotional moments should not be a physical attack. TFP has displayed abusive tendencies as well, including monitoring Mortenson’s relationships post-break-up and becoming incredibly angry whenever he meets someone new. While some could argue that this is a trauma response, it still creates an unhealthy environment for both Mortenson and their friends.

Another idea circulating on the internet is that a man would never see opportunities taken away almost instantly because of what TFP did. Take, for instance, Chris Brown, who has faced multiple assault charges and still sells out global tours, or even Donald Trump, who, despite multiple sexual misconduct allegations, is the President of the United States. These men, and more, are known for their horrific actions, yet can continue to prosper in ways TFP is not able to. What is really going on between TFP and Mortenson will only truly be known by them, and regardless of who the aggressor is, a child was injured and will have to live with that trauma for the rest of their life. While the internet encourages making snap decisions, it is important not to draw concrete conclusions about a situation that, despite reality TV, we know little about. In response to the most recent incident, both TFP and Mortenson are undergoing psychological evaluations, and if those results are ever released to the public, what is really happening between the two could become clearer. Regardless, we should stick to the facts: physical violence is never okay, narcissistic abuse is real, and a child was injured.