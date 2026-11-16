This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the tunnel walks of worldwide stadiums to the ‘on the go’ or ‘off pitch’ looks we strut around campus, sport style goes beyond mere practicality. Throughout history, athletic gear does not just equip us for competition, but brings identity, community, and belonging to the sporting world.

World famous athletes are constantly in conversation with contemporary fashion in order to create their own personal styles. For example, NBA players certainly make sure to arrive in style. Icons like LeBron James have come to transform the ‘tunnel walk’ – the arrival from the locker room into the arena – into a fashion show. Individual players show off luxury outfits, the newest streetwear, and brand partnerships, to craft their own individual style and personality. Locker room fashion has become just as important to the cultural image of the NBA as their on court strips.

Athleisure continues to be a major influence in the fashion trends I notice being adopted on campus. There is a clean, functional, comfortable and on-the-go look associated with a sporty style. Many adopt the athletic aesthetic in their everyday look, and tie in sports gear with casual campus attire. Hiking brands, like the Arcteryx jacket and Salomon trainers, have gained a recent surge of popularity as streetwear staples, showing how active wear has gained a central role in the global fashion game. Through social media, advertising and popular culture, sports have become associated with particular aesthetics. A polished, preppy aesthetic of tennis, the golfer country-club style, the sleek, active hiking look, or yoga outfits influence a fashion world beyond the courtside, golfing greens, and nature trails.

In recent years, Tennis players in major grand slams have become more actively experimental with the sport-fashion fusion. I now anticipate each year’s Wimbledon like it’s the Met Gala. The fashion game at Wimbledon 2026 frequently stole my eyes off the ball and onto the chic, extravagant, and experimental interpretations by players on the tournaments longstanding strict white dress code. Naomi Osaka’s tennis outfits are an extravagant example of how the fashion and sport worlds collide. Osaka debuted her dramatic courtside cover up look on day 1 of the tournament before her first round match against Elsa Jacquemot. The custom white dress created by Tokyo-based designer Hana Yagi was inspired by Japanese ceremonial dress, and transformed the customary walk-out into a fashion spectacle. The dramatic look featured a spectacular lightweight trailing skirt and kimono style overcoat, embroidered with cherry blossoms. Topped off with parasols, jewellery, Kansanshi hair pieces, and even Labubu’s, Osaka certainly never failed to arrive in style. “I like to use fashion as a medium for storytelling”, “every walkout is an opportunity to bring people into my creative world”, Osaka told British Vogue. Osaka puts such a tasteful personal twist on the longstanding ritual and ceremonial aspects that are so deeply rooted in the tennis game.

Athletic gear is no longer just about practicality, functionality, durability, or physical performance; but is bound up with our personal expression in and out of the game. Fashion and sport have become increasingly intertwined within mainstream culture, with the boundaries blurring between athletic clothing and everyday fashion. Tennis players and NBA icons are turning the courtside into a catwalk, and this has certainly got their head in the fashion game.