Artemis II: One Giant Leap for Womankind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On April 1st 2026, the world held its breath as, for the first time in over half a century, humanity was returning to the moon. Named after the Greek Goddess of the moon, the Artemis II has become as much about representation as it has about exploration. The second of a series of missions whose ultimate goal is to establish a permanent human presence on our moon plunged the astronauts into literal darkness as they orbited the far side of our moon. But, beyond the leap we took into space, there was also an immense leap for womankind.

More than 50 years ago, Apollo 11 redefined what was made possible by human innovation. Then, space exploration was carried out by a narrow image of what an astronaut should be and look like. Today’s mission, however, reflects a broader and more accurate vision of humanity, and Christina Koch, one of two mission specialists onboard, stood at the heart of this moment. Amidst the technicalities, machinery, and maths of the mission, it was something profoundly human that captured people’s attention back on Earth. Of all things, her hair was what became a point of conversation. In a photograph shared on her Instagram, Koch wore her hair in braids as they floated in front of the Earth, captioning the post, ‘First braids to leave Earth’s orbit.’ Among other responses, Mindy McKnight congratulating Koch commented that the braids were, ‘the language of hair that binds women together.’ In an interview, she told the Guardian, “I just had an overwhelming sense of being moved by looking at the moon. It lasted just a second or two, and I actually couldn’t even make it happen again, but something just threw me suddenly to the lunar landscape and it became real.” On a mission foundationally built on precision and control, it’s perhaps these small, unplanned, and irrepressible moments of humanity slipping through that stay with us.

While Christina Koch has become the first woman to leave Earth’s orbit, Victor Glover, the mission’s pilot, made history alongside her as the first Black man to do the same. But it wasn’t just who was on board that let the humanity of this mission surface. In a particularly moving gesture, the crew named a crater after Reid Wiseman’s late wife, who passed away from cancer in 2020. Shortly after, the crew shared an eye-watering embrace. Back on Earth, the broader cultural shift was just as visible. Vanessa Wyche stepped into her role as the first Black woman to lead the Johnson Space Center, while Charlie Blackwell-Thompson took her place as the first female launch director. Or take this picture taken from inside NASA’s mission control during the launch. There is also something about how unceremonious these breakthroughs feel, women doing their jobs exceptionally well as the standard. This is, perhaps, where the real shift lies. Representation shouldn’t be about spectacle; it is about normalcy. During a NASA news conference, Wiseman told the media, “Honestly […] I hope we are forgotten,” adding that they have done their job well if what they have accomplished becomes the norm. Perhaps we can begin to see this as part of a broader culture shift concerning who is visible in these roles. Koch and Glover’s involvement and excellence in the mission undoubtedly carry great historical significance. Yet, the team’s refusal to turn these milestones into a spectacle and instead to use them as starting points for a time when diversity is not an exception in space exploration, but a normal part of it, is increasingly inspiring.

Our return to the moon is, undeniably, a giant leap. But embedded in this achievement is something just as great and just as powerful for women. It reminds us that our progress is not just about how far we go, but who we bring with us and why.