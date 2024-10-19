Anything but an iPhone: A Reintroduction to Women’s Role in Film Photography 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world dominated by instant photography, we can capture, collect, and share our lives with one another in seconds. Technology has most definitely revolutionized photography into an accessible tool, yet also seems to have eliminated some of its individuality. While there is arguably no need for film photography in today’s digital age, it is maintaining popularity. Thanks to social media, the idea of traveling with a camera in hand has become an aesthetic, making film fashionable. A generation of people only ever knowing a world with instant photography is turning to sites like EBay and Facebook Marketplace, or even scrummaging through their grandparents’ homes for working film cameras. The aesthetic and appeal of being a camera owner today illuminates the distinct style and quality film continues to hold. But what makes film photography so unique? How does the process even work? Who should you look to for inspiration? Let’s delve into why you should give it a try!

Film Photography: Sentimental Art Form

While digital photography is efficient, mobile, and accessible, it can lack a personal component. Whether documenting traveling, life at University, or a simple outing with friends, digital photography is easily edited, staged, and repeated until we are happy with the results. Film on the other hand offers something different. There is something satisfying about pointing, shooting, and waiting to see your picture come to life. The focus shifts away from your appearance in the photo, but the memory it holds. Nostalgia surrounds film, as expressed by Australian photographer Peter Adams: “Great photography is about depth of feeling, not depth of field.” In other words, film photography places more emphasis on the emotions of people and the experiences of places. Film photography compels us to live in the moment, focusing on captured emotions, experiences, and memories.

How Film Photography Works: Is it hard?

If you are new to film photography, you might have questions. How does it work? Is it complicated? Where can I develop pictures? There are a few steps but it is not too complicated!

Let’s start with a quick overview of the process. In the camera, the film is light sensitive, meaning when the shutter opens, the lens of the camera controls the amount of light exposure, creating an image on film. After an image is taken, you advance the film and prepare the camera for the next picture. Once the roll is finished, the film is taken to the darkroom, undergoing a chemical process to become visible. The chemicals bring the images to life, becoming light safe film known as “negatives.” These “negatives” are then placed under an “enlarger”, which emits light through the negative onto photo paper to make a print. With your negatives, the exciting, personalized part of the process begins; you are given the opportunity to play around with the grittiness, texture, light exposure etc. In a sense, this step of the development process resembles the filtering process on your camera roll, VSCO or Instagram as you are similarly in control of the final product. This is the step of the development process where your artistry truly shines! Having taken the photographs, you can now print them! In fact, this is the moment where your digital photography skills are put to the test; you may be able to filter your Instagram story but how about your film?!

What role do women play in photography?

With a quick google search or scroll on Pinterest, you’ll find thousands of aesthetics and contemporary film pictures, however let’s look a little deeper. To begin, there is an extreme discrepancy between photography opportunities for men and women. Women face gender discrimination through fewer professional positions and weak digital representation: women make up less than a quarter of all professional photographers, despite up to 80% of graduates being women. This disproportion stresses the importance of knowing the crucial role women have played in the development of photography, as well as referring to their work as inspiration.

Throughout the 20th century, female photographers documented political, social, and economic shifts. I will share a bit about two of my favorite photographers, the first being Dorothea Lange. As a photojournalist in the mid-twentieth century, she is best known for her work during The Great Depression. She revealed the crises at hand in the United States during the Great Depression and her most famous piece is ‘Migrant Mother’. She depicted countless displaced American farmers and their families, bringing media attention to otherwise ignored communities. Her work continues to serve a purpose, and may be modeled in contemporary political and humanitarian photojournalism. Another remarkable example is Diane Arbus who photographed more unconventional figures: attending gay bars and ‘freak shows’, thus portraying nudists and eccentrics. While controversial, her work evoked extreme emotions and ultimately transformed childrens’ photography. Whether you are interested in more conventional or abstract pieces, both of these women’s legacies offer a unique, inspirational lens to spark your creativity!

Despite the instant gratification of digital photography, film is nostalgic and timeless. By shooting film, we are forced to slow down, appreciate the moment and engage with our subjects. Between social media and a quick delve into some exceptional female photographers, one can understand both the historical and current importance of photography. Moreover, by taking on the challenge of developing your own film, you will unlock a new sense of artistry and skill by editing your pictures without the assistance of apps on your phone. Film photography offers self-exploration, a fun challenge, and – hopefully – a new hobby for you to enjoy! So, when you’ve found your camera on a random website or perhaps gotten lucky to be passed down one, jump on the bandwagon and trending aesthetic of a girl with a film camera!