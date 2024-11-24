The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Inside the CATWALK Launch

Fluorescent lights shined and soft club beats played as people trickled into Dune on November 15, anxiously awaiting the announcement of CATWALK’s 2025 fashion show theme. The venue provided an intimate setting, with guest and committee members filling the space with lively conversation Black and blue were the colours of the night, with the majority of the guests wearing those colours, though some guests went against the grain and wore bright colours to accompany the lights.

CATWALK is one of the many charity fashion organisations at St Andrews, and is known for its annual show in March. As a member of the Student Union’s charity campaign, they benefit three charities as voted on by St Andrews students. This year, those charities are Richmond’s Hope, Alzheimer’s Research UK, and Solidaritee. All revenue from CATWALK events goes to the aforementioned charities. Nishka Dalmia, the director, stated “Fundraising is our main goal,” but emphasised CATWALK’s desire to provide St Andrews students with a fun, creative outlet. “It’s a busy time for everyone,” Dalmia said, “we want to create an event that’s accessible for everyone, but also a treat. We want everyone to have a good time without spending too much money.” Dalmia expressed excitement for the main show in March, and looks forward to providing the St Andrews student body with an intriguing night out.

“Dune is the perfect place” for a CATWALK event, Abby Underweiser, a member of the events committee said, and it is difficult to say otherwise. As she put it, there is “energy in every little space, nook and cranny,” making it the perfect place for guests to mingle with committee members. The main level featured a bar and places for guests to sit. The top, however, had an indoor balcony, mini art gallery, more seating, and a DJ stand that was used later in the evening. Both levels were bustling with activity, making Dune come alive.

Custom cocktails with fashion show themes were a highlight of the evening, with nearly every guest holding a colourful drink. The dress code was cocktail attire, which was interpreted liberally by guests. Dresses ranged from mini to maxi, and only sneakers were prohibited. Suits were also a popular choice of attire, but ties were nowhere to be seen. On the more creative side, there were two-piece combinations of slacks or skirts with fun tops.

There was a mystery around the entire event regarding the announcement of the theme. Murmurs of theme guesses filled the air as guests mingled. Finally, at 10:36 PM, the music shut off, and a short video was projected onto the ceiling. Black and white stills of models were seen, as a voice in the background narrated the video. The narration focused on how the image one projects to the world compares to how a person feels inside, leading to the theme reveal: Double Consciousness.

After the theme reveal, the night was filled with new excitement. The music was turned all the way up as the party took on new life as anticipation for the show grew.