“Age is Just a Number, Baby”—Hollywood’s Cougar Era Has Arrived

What Is a Cougar Anyway?

The term “cougar” has been thrown around for decades, often with a slightly predatory or dismissive tone. Traditionally, it refers to an older woman dating a younger man but—let’s be honest—men have been doing the reverse without the same stigma (cough, cough, Leonardo DiCaprio). What’s shifting now, is how these relationships are portrayed in film and media. Instead of being framed as desperate or laughable, Hollywood is finally treating older women’s romantic lives with nuance, respect, and—dare we say—some sex appeal.

Why Now? The Cougar Renaissance

Over the past year, we’ve seen an explosion of movies centering older women in relationships with younger men. The Idea of You (starring Anne Hathaway) portrays a 40 year old single mom who falls in love with a 24 year old international heartthrob. Nicole Kidman, another Hollywood icon, led not one but two cougar-coded films this year: Babygirl and A Family Affair. The trend continues with the much anticipated new Bridget Jones movie dropping February 13th. In it, we’re set to see a beloved female character navigate love and aging on her own terms.

So why is this trend picking up steam? A few theories:

Women have buying power. Hollywood is realizing middle-aged women are a massive audience who actually want to see stories that reflect their lives.

Changing beauty standards. With figures like Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, and Anne Hathaway aging like fine wine, the narrative that women lose desirability post-40 is (finally) crumbling.

Revenge of the rom-com. After years of the genre being in decline, romance films are back and, with them, a broader range of love stories.

What This Means for Women

For so long, Hollywood treated aging as a death sentence for women’s romantic and sexual relevance. Actresses past 40 were relegated to playing moms (and not the hot kind). But this shift in storytelling suggests a new cultural attitude: love, desire, and adventure don’t expire with age. It’s a much-needed rejection of the outdated idea that women are “past their prime” after 30. Instead, these films celebrate the idea that attraction isn’t just about youth—it’s about depth, desire, and the kind of self-assurance that only comes with time.

So, is 2025 the year of the cougar? Maybe. Or maybe it’s just the year we stop pretending women over 40 fade into the background. Either way, we’re here for it.