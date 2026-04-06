Act III Loading… Olivia Rodrigo Teases What’s Next

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the end of the GUTS world tour last July, Olivia Rodrigo has begun teasing the release of her third album (OR3), nearly 2.5 years after her last release. Getting her start as a Disney child star on Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo went viral during the pandemic with the release of her debut single Driver’s License. She has since broken numerous streaming charts, won three Grammy awards, and worked with high-profile brands, such as Glossier and Lançome. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new content from this young artist, and Olivia Rodrigo is here to deliver.

Rodrigo Teases Her Third Album

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped several direct hints to fans that her new album may be on the horizon. Back in October 2025, Rodrigo shared in an interview with Nylon that ‘2026 is going to be a big year for me.’ At her final stop on her GUTS tour in Montreal, she wore a red T-shirt with a three on the front. And at the end of the show, she gave away her iconic GUTS rings to fans in the crowd, a sign of closure for this era.

What Can We Expect From Her New Album

While we still don’t know the title of her new album (likely to reflect her love of four-letter words), Olivia Rodrigo has spoken about how this album is distinct from her others. Her first two albums, SOUR and GUTS, centered around teenage experience, heartbreak, insecurity, and the messy transition to adulthood. Her lyrics were vulnerable, combining the sounds of angsty rock with emotional ballads. She connected with young audiences because her relatable, overwhelming teenage feelings poured through her songs.

Daily Star U.K. reported Rodrigo hoped her new album would have a more mature voice and offer a new perspective as she grows and develops as a person. Speaking with British Vogue in March of 2026 as their cover star, she revealed this album will be filled with sad love songs, confessing, ‘I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them.’ Rodrigo claims the best love songs are a bit wistful and mournful, and the songs on her new album have been described as depicting the obsession or anxiety of love. In recent months, fans have speculated a split between Olivia Rodrigo and her actor boyfriend Louis Partridge. While a relatively private person online, she uses her songs to express her personal feelings and experiences, confessing, ‘it feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times.’ Fans may never get a definitive status update from the singer herself and may be looking to this new album for insight into her mind.

Current timeline

Rodrigo teased the recording of her new album in a photo dump from November of 2025 with a shot of her in the studio. At the end of February 2026, her producer, Dan Nigro, revealed they were ‘finishing records’ in an Instagram post. With a recent shift from a purple to a pink color scheme for Olivia Rodrigo’s brand, fans are suspecting her third album may be released this spring or summer. We can all hope that by the end of the semester, we’ll be blasting our new sad love songs on full volume, driving through the summer sunshine.