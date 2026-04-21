A Hundred and One Networking Calls: What I’ve Learned

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past few months, I feel like I’ve become a pro at the “networking call” or the “coffee chat”— purely because it feels like I’ve had so many of them.

In the fall semester, I developed a bit of an internship obsession. Watching my friends from home spend winter break doing interviews and going to assessment centers definitely didn’t help, and the pressure started to build pretty quickly. At the same time, I was staring down three months of summer with nothing lined up, and I knew I needed to find something productive to do.

So I did what everyone tells you to do. I sent off countless cold applications, spent hours on Indeed and Handshake, and… got absolutely nowhere. Either total silence or rejection.

And unfortunately, this is not a unique experience. The harsh reality of the job market currently is that getting your foot in the door often comes down to connections. Now, there’s definitely something worth unpacking here, because there is an undeniable unfairness to this system. Some people have far easier access to professionals and networks than others. I’ll be the first to admit I’m incredibly privileged to have family connections that make the entire process ten times easier. It is not at all an even playing field, and I completely acknowledge that.

That said, I’d still really encourage you to reach out to people and start building a network. Starting early, while you’re still in uni, can make a huge difference. It gives you time to build connections before you properly enter the workforce, which is a real advantage. Forming those relationships now genuinely gives you a head start.

I started sending emails out to people, some through already established connections, some completely cold, and asking for half an hour to just chat about what they do and ask for any advice they might have. Most didn’t lead to anything concrete. No internship offers, no immediate opportunities. In fact, it is only within the past two weeks where I have gotten to the point where I actually might secure an actual job for the summer (Knock on wood).

At first, that felt pretty discouraging. I kept thinking, what’s the point of this?

But over time, my mindset shifted and I realised the point isn’t to walk away with a job offer. It’s to build relationships slowly, learn about an industry, and just get yourself on people’s radar for the future.

Once I started thinking about it that way, everything felt a lot less draining. Each call stopped being this high-pressure moment and became more of a conversation, an opportunity to learn something new and practice the skill of having a ‘professional’ conversation. Talking to people about their careers, explaining your own goals, navigating that slightly corporate tone: it doesn’t necessarily come naturally at first, at least it didn’t for me. It kind of felt like I was cosplaying being a ‘real’ adult, when really I had no idea what I was doing. But the more you do it, the easier it gets.

So, based on my experience, here are a few things that have actually helped me:

Before the call

This sounds super obvious, but do prep and research beforehand! Look up the person you’re speaking to. Know what their background is, how they got to where they are. Know about the company/organization they work for.

I’ve also found it really helpful to have a loose ‘script.’ Not something to read off, just a few points in your head. You’ll almost always get asked the very general “Tell me about yourself,” so it helps to have that ready.

The key thing is your intro. Think of: where you’ve been, where you are now, and where you’re trying to go. Why are you interested in what you’re interested in? What experience, if any, do you have? (It’s totally fine to not have any yet as well! Showing initiative that you want to learn and get involved is super important) Practice it enough that it feels natural and not rehearsed.

During the call

The beginning can definitely feel a bit awkward, mainly because it’s not a formal interview, and you’re expected to help guide things. After all, you did reach out, and this call is for your benefit. But that’s actually a good thing, so don’t be afraid to take the lead a little; showing confidence and preparation is always beneficial.

Something simple like: “Thanks so much for taking the time. I can give a quick bit of background on me, then I’d love to hear about your experience at (Company) and ask a few questions?” is usually enough to get things flowing.

From there, focus on being present and engaged. I always have a pen and notebook on me to write down important things/questions that come up for me that I want to ask later. A rough structure that’s worked well for me:

A couple of questions about their background and how they got into their role

Something about their current team or company

A question about the industry (trends, changes, anything you’ve noticed)

And towards the end, it’s completely okay to ask for something small, whether that be advice or even an introduction to someone else. Just keep it simple and easy for them to say yes. If it’s an intro, drafting the email yourself genuinely helps.

But honestly, most of these calls just feel like normal conversations. They’re nowhere near as intimidating as they seem. If someone’s agreed to chat, it’s because they want to help. They know you’re still figuring things out, and they’re not expecting perfection.

So the best thing you can do is relax a bit. Be polite, be engaged, but don’t overthink it. Let it flow.

After the call

Always always follow up. Sending a thank you message within 48 hours is super important just to be polite and also this a great opportunity to maybe press a bit more. If they mentioned connecting you with someone else or taking a look at your resume, make sure you follow through!

One thing I really wish I’d done earlier: keep track of everything. Just a simple spreadsheet with names, roles, dates, and a few notes will be so useful to your future self.

Looking back, it all felt very intimidating at the start. Now, it’s probably been one of the most useful things I’ve done. Not just because it’s helped in my search for an internship, but because it helped me build confidence, learn how to have these conversations, and get a much clearer sense of what I actually want for my future career. If there’s one thing I’ve realized, it’s that progress can feel slow, but it does add up. Even the calls that seem to go nowhere are still moving you forward in some way.